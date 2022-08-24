Gene Prescott, President of The Biltmore Hotel, Awarded the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce 2022 George E. Merrick Award

Coral Gables, FL, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Prescott, a global hospitality industry icon and president of The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark located in the heart of Coral Gables, has been awarded the annual George E. Merrick Award of Excellence by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, at the 14th Annual George E. Merrick Awards event. It is the most prestigious award the Chamber bestows on an individual.

The George E. Merrick Award of Excellence recognizes the outstanding achievements of an individual who has excelled at perpetuating the vision of the City of Coral Gables as well as the chamber’s founder, George E. Merrick. Mr. Prescott, who is also the Principal Shareholder of Seaway Hotels Corporation, has been a pioneer and integral part of not only Coral Gables, but also of South Florida’s hospitality industry for decades.

“We are thrilled that Gene Prescott is the 14th recipient of our George E. Merrick Award of Excellence this year. Since his arrival in South Florida, Gene has been committed to our community in every sense. His love of our beloved Biltmore Hotel – and its preservation – speak volumes of his passion for our city’s history, as well as a commitment to the future of the hospitality industry,” said Mark A. Trowbridge, President & CEO of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. “He is beyond deserving of this great honor and we are privileged to bestow it upon him in recognition of everything he has done to elevate Coral Gables, Greater Miami, South Florida and beyond.”

Prescott is a successful businessman and most importantly a tireless advocate of South Florida constantly striving to uphold this community’s standing and role in the global marketplace. His spearheading the restoration of the Biltmore Hotel will go down as one of the classic endeavors of any citizen who loves this city. Community leaders often convey that, ‘Gene saved the Biltmore and that the Gables is the Biltmore, and the Biltmore is Gene Prescott.’

A favorite of world leaders and celebrities since its opening in 1926, The Biltmore is one of South Florida’s ideal sites for leisure and business travel, high-level corporate briefings, and public policy conferences, and is an extraordinary wedding destination. In 1994, President Clinton hosted the heads of state from the western hemisphere at the Summit of the Americas at The Biltmore hotel.

Prior recipients of the George R Merrick Award include: Historian, Author & Preservationist, Arva Moore Parks McCabe; U.S. Ambassador Charles “Chuck” Cobb; Visionary Leader & President of the Coral Gables Garden Club, Betsey Adams; Director, Historic Resources & Cultural Arts for Coral Gables, Dona Spain; President & CEO of Kerdyk Real Estate, Bill Kerdyk; and President & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services EWM Realty, Ron Shuffield.

The award is presented by the Coral Gables Chamber in partnership with the Allen Morris Company. The esteemed award is given to those that have upheld a legacy of service and commitment to the City of Coral Gables and focuses the organization’s pillars: business, beautification, historic preservation, and education over a lifetime. This unique partnership reflects the shared commitment to smart and sophisticated development that answers local needs, while respecting the community’s aesthetic legacy and community charm.

Also of note, the award was named after the developer and founder of the City of Coral Gables, whose vision was to create one of the nation’s best places to live, work, learn and play. George Merrick conceived “The City Beautiful” as a community accented by tropical beauty, architectural splendor and a distinguished heritage. As he built the foundations and landmarks of the community, Merrick also developed and founded many noteworthy institutions, including the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce.

Prescott lives and works in Coral Gables and has three adult children.

At the event, the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, also honored, Merrick in the Making awards, to Claire Cochrane, Co-founder of Vault Health for Outstanding Innovator; Monique Lavender Greenberg, Attorney, Shareholder of Lavender Greenberg, PLLC for Outstanding Community Builder; and Eric Milton, Chief Technology Officer, United Property Management, A Milton Family Company, as the Philanthropist Honoree.

