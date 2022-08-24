Elite Member Perks Helps Timeshare Owners Profit from Unused Travel Points

WILDWOOD, Mo., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Member Perks, a travel points management service, has begun helping timeshare owners discover new ways to profit from their unused points. The service, which specializes in helping clients get value out of their property ownership, is now helping timeshare owners with everything from mortgage management to maintenance fee payment plans, all without putting their lines of credit or financial situations at risk.

In the post-pandemic era, online booking is the preferred method of travel, and vacation rentals are higher than ever. Those who purchase timeshares in the hopes of saving money and increasing their return on investment are often frustrated when the points that correspond to their allotted vacation time go unused at the end of a yearly cycle.

With Elite Member Perks, clients can enter into a lasting relationship with an expert team that will manage their points for them so that they may enjoy their vacations to the fullest. The Elite Member Perks team works to convert unused timeshare points into money in the form of reimbursement checks. When resorts refuse to buy timeshares back and the resale market fails to provide any value, the Elite Member Perks team can leverage its network to help clients receive reimbursement paychecks every quarter.

After recognizing the need to assist timeshare owners who were unable to take advantage of their ownership, principal owner Kyle Brown and his team set out to help individuals who were losing out on compensation from their unused points.

"We like to use the phrase 'have peace of mind without losing a dime,' when engaging with new clients," said Brown. "Many timeshare owners fail to realize just how much compensation they are losing due to this issue. We work to educate our clients while simultaneously putting plans into action to reduce their losses and increase their revenue, all without ever putting their lines of credit at risk."

Elite Member Perks primarily operates in Florida and Missouri. With physical office locations in both states, both teams have experienced tremendous growth in recent months. Both offices manage outreach and client services, and the Missouri office also oversees all reservations, customer service, onboarding, and payment processes.

Having just removed all sign-up fees from its programs, Elite Member Perks is looking to work with hundreds of new timeshare owners in the coming months. To learn more about Elite Member Perks' programs, please visit https://www.elitememberperks.com.

