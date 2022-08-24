Pride Group Commits to Large eCascadia and eM2 Order

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over a month of daily real-time experience working with a fully battery-electric Class 8 truck in their fleet, Pride Group is confident in introducing additional new electric vehicles to their fleet as they drive towards the goal of having their local delivery fleet 100% electrified within the next one to two years.

Personally test-driving the all-new Freightliner eCascadia and eM2 trucks, Sam Johal, president of Pride EV, was impressed with their range and ease of use: "I am very confident to bring these trucks into our lineup. With the improved range up to 230 miles prior to recharge, these trucks will be a great asset. These units easily manage 10-14-hour trips — a regular driving day. This not only supports our drivers through quiet and comfortable vehicle operations but also brings us closer to our zero emission transportation goal."

Launched this year, the eCascadia is ideally suited for short-haul routes that allow for depot-based charging. With 320-470hp and a maximum battery capacity of almost 440 kWh, the electric flagship truck can reach a typical range of 230 miles in applications like last mile logistics, local and regional distribution, drayage and warehouse-to-warehouse routes. The series-production of the eM2 will start next year.

Typical range of 230 miles (depending on vehicle configurations)

Multiple battery options and maximum capacity of almost 440 kWh2

Recharge of 80 percent in approximately 90 minutes

Up to 82,000lbs max GCW (Gross Combination Weight)

Available with single or tandem eAxle

116" day cab configuration

320-470 hp (Horsepower)

Developed and engineered in-house by Detroit, the industry-leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art engines, axles and transmissions designed the eCascadia with a fully integrated ePowertrain for maximum power, increase driving dynamics and driver comfort, all with zero emissions. With functionality, optimization, and safety as a top priority, the eCascadia uses the Connect eServices to maximize uptime, productivity, and profitability. Release of the series marks the debut of the new Detroit Assurance safety feature: Active Side Guard Assist (ASGA), an industry-first feature that adapts to urban speeds (12 mph or less) to mitigate incidents with moving cyclists or pedestrians.

Johal was so impressed with the new lineup from Freightliner that he has committed to ordering 200 eCascadia and 50 eM2 units to start with; expected deliveries starting mid-2023.

These units will be delivering on both sides of the border, U.S. and Canada, and will offer short- and long-term rental through TPine Truck Rental. Customers can choose to rent just the truck, or to use the rental services for the truck with an EV-trained and experienced licensed driver. These units as well as operators will be planted at Pride Group's logistics terminals in the U.S. and Canada, as well as at many of their rental centers. The experienced team is also able to assist clients with setting up their own charging facilities at Pride's locations and will work with utility companies to ensure customers receive a custom-tailored charging infrastructure plan.

