Giving 23 a Whole New Meaning: Social Responsibility and P23

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P23 Labs, a molecular diagnostics lab specializing in preventative diagnostic testing of infectious disease, continues to be a great asset in the community by standing on one of its core values, "Be Giving." In the first 23 days of December, the P23 Labs team executes 23 Days of Giving. Each day has an event with the goal of giving back to the community. In addition to this event, P23 Labs hosts giveback events on the 23rd of each month. In 2022, some of these included back-to-school drives, food bank collections, monetary donations, gift baskets to local doctors and women in science, and more. During the company's August giveback, they were able to send a generous donation to the YMCA. This donation will assist in continuing to align with their vision of "strengthening the community by empowering young people, improving the health and well-being of people of all ages, and inspiring action in and across communities."

The P23 team is excited to have, for the second consecutive year, the back-to-school supply drive. This giveback was created to assist the underserved children in the Chatham County area. Each year, P23 donates to Park Place Outreach. Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency provides services to at-risk youth and their families which increases their functional level and reunification.

In a quote from P23's CEO Dr. Tiffany Montgomery, "We could not do this without our corporate partnerships. They help keep our doors open and the community thriving. They allow us to continue to act upon our core values such as 'Be Giving' and provide healthcare and resources to so many underserved people in our areas and island locations."

P23 Labs has recently launched a new healthcare subscription centralized on health and wellness. Packages vary and include health coaching and private community access. P23 prides itself on being the luxury laboratory of excellence while designing convenient methods for all consumers. Please be sure to follow P23 Labs on all social platforms.

P23 Health is an eCommerce company that shares many of the same core values P23 Labs takes pride in. They are scaled to support online purchases of products and services offered by P23 Labs, including individual customers in purchasing single tests, health consultations with a medical professional, the purchase of wellness products and monthly membership options.

