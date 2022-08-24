Chili Piper Acquires KosmoTime to Build the Next Generation of Smart Calendars

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chili Piper , the leading qualifying, routing & scheduling platform for revenue teams, has acquired KosmoTime , a smart calendar solution helping its users better manage their time.



“KosmoTime is a pioneer in smart time management,” said Alina Vandenberghe, co-founder and co-CEO of Chili Piper. “It has established a strong base of highly engaged users around a unique expertise both in User Experience and Data Science. We’re thrilled to bring this expertise into the Chili Piper team to build the next generation of calendars.''

“KosmoTime was founded on the idea that we may have many calendars, but we only have one time, with many activities competing for that time,” said Martin Plouy, co-founder & CTO of KosmoTime. “We originally focused on time blocking for tasks completion, but we quickly realized that the full solution had to also address meetings & scheduling. That’s why we’re thrilled to join forces with Chili Piper, the most advanced scheduling solution.”

“This merger makes perfect sense,” said TJ Nahigian, partner at Base10VC, one of the backers of Chili Piper, together with Flashpoint VC, Google’s Gradient Ventures and Tiger Global. “Alina and Nicolas Vandenberghe were co-founders of both companies. As the solutions for B2B scheduling and intelligent time management start converging, they will be able to focus all their time and energy on the winning platform to serve this new market.”

KosmoTime’s CTO Martin Plouy will serve as Director of Engineering, with a focus on UX and Data Science. Nicolas Vandenberghe will remain co-CEO of Chili Piper.

For more information, visit: https://www.chilipiper.com .

About Chili Piper

Chili Piper is the leading meeting lifecycle automation platform, fueling today's high-growth B2B revenue teams. With instant speed-to-lead, routing, booking, and handoff capabilities, it enables a fast and efficient handoff from marketing to sales. Teams convert more inbound leads while spending less on marketing with Chili Piper. Companies like Intuit, Twilio, Spotify, and Gong use Chili Piper to double their inbound conversion rates and maximize revenue. With more than 250 employees in over 40 countries, Chili Piper has been spicing sales up since 2016.

About KosmoTime

KosmoTime is a pioneer in the smart calendar market. Founded on the idea that we only have one time, KosmoTime provides a large set of features allowing its users to manage all their meetings and tasks in one place. No more double bookings, no more forgotten tasks, no more distractions, KosmoTime allows its users to regain control of their time.