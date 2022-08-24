Aviv Clinics and Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research Present Webinar on Research Findings from the First Long COVID Clinical Trial to Show Symptom Relief

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviv Clinics and Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research (Sagol Center) at Shamir Medical Center announce a live webinar with Dr. Shai Efrati on Monday, August 29 at 12 p.m. ET. Dr. Efrati, director of the Sagol Center and chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board, will discuss a recently published research study that details an effective treatment for those suffering from long COVID symptoms. The live event is open to the public, free to attend and will include a Q&A with Dr. Efrati.



The webinar is in response to the Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) recently released National Research and Action Plan on Long COVID. In the report, HHS acknowledges more research efforts are urgently needed to better understand and address the condition – including new and innovative therapies. In addition, sharing the result of the study, including effective treatments, is critical in the fight against long COVID which affects up to 1 in 13 adults in the U.S.

“Millions are suffering from the debilitating symptoms of long COVID and looking for answers,” says Dr. Efrati. “It is imperative to be transparent with our research and present our findings to the public and the medical community to offer hope to those facing the effects of long COVID.”

The clinical trial, conducted by the Sagol Center and Tel Aviv University, was first published in Scientific Reports on July 12. The groundbreaking study suggests that the COVID-19 virus can affect the area of the brain that plays a major role in cognitive and mental function. The group included 73 patients with reported long COVID symptoms such as inability to concentrate, brain fog, pain, forgetfulness, and difficulty recalling desired words or thoughts.

In the trial, 37 of the patients received a treatment protocol that included hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and 36 were designated into the blinded, sham-controlled group (placebo sessions were received with normal air). Patients treated by HBOT had significant improvement in cognitive function, which included 40 daily HBOT sessions in which patients entered a multiplace HBOT chamber and breathed 100% oxygen by mask at 2 atmospheres absolute (ATA) for 90 minutes with oxygen fluctuations.

The New England Journal of Medicine’s Journal Watch commented on the study, saying: “This provocative report is well-controlled and shows objective improvements in the brain that correlate with symptom improvement.”

The webinar is being presented by Aviv Clinics, the leader in brain and body performance. Aviv Clinics, with locations in central Florida and Dubai, is the only place in the world offering the exact treatment that was researched in the study.

“One of the tenets of the National Research Action Plan on Long COVID is the need to identify innovative therapies,” said Dr. Mohammed Elamir, lead physician for Aviv Clinics in Florida. “Our mission is to be fully transparent and share the success that we are seeing in treating patients with long COVID. Collaborating with public and private entities will lead to a better understanding of the causes of long COVID and treatments to help resolve symptoms and the lingering effects of the pandemic.”

The webinar is intended for people suffering from long COVID, caregivers, and medical professionals, and will take place on Monday, August 29 at 12 p.m. ET live on Zoom. To register for the webinar, click here.

