Rapsodo Launches Rapsodo Stadium™, a New In-Game Analytics System for Baseball and Softball Stadiums

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game, today announces the launch of its first device designed to provide live, in-game data for baseball and softball teams – Rapsodo Stadium™.



The product is already being used by The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB), an MLB Partner League comprised of 12 teams, with two installations completed so far. The two organizations partnered last year to bring Rapsodo’s technology, education, analytics support, and testing access to AAPB to further enhance the players’ skills and highlight the league’s talent. With the launch of the new product, AAPB has expanded its partnership into a new 3-year agreement to make Rapsodo its exclusive provider of in-game data. Since the league already uses Rapsodo’s existing practice technology and education resources, the decision to leverage its in-game technology allows for a seamless integration. By using Rapsodo’s full suite of products, players and coaches can reference the same metrics to precisely analyze how an athlete’s performance translates from practice to in-game.

The new Rapsodo Stadium™ works by placing two dual-stereo camera systems across the field to track 100 percent of the ball flight. This completely optical approach is similar to those used in MLB stadiums and produces the same professional grade data, but is made to be accessible to more levels of play. Rapsodo Stadium™ will provide the same industry leading hitting and pitching data Rapsodo's practice tools are known for, while providing an in-game measurement tool for a one-to-one comparison of data. The device will capture the full 3D rotation of the ball, as well as provide revolutionary seam orientation for the first time. Beyond data measurement, Rapsodo's Stadium application functions as a digital bookkeeping tool - providing players, coaches, and scouts fully matched in-game data as well as in-game outcomes to see cause and effect.

“Rapsodo has been adding value to baseball and softball practice for years, ultimately becoming a well-trusted source across the industry that all 30 MLB teams rely on,” said Batuhan Okur, Founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “The addition of Rapsodo Stadium will round out our current product offerings and elevate the user experience all together. Using our technology in both areas will help to seamlessly identify specific strengths and weaknesses. As players within the AAPB league strive to advance their careers and be noticed, we hope that this technology can help showcase the immense talent and range of players within the league.”

Over the course of the past year, AAPB has been utilizing Rapsodo’s HITTTING 2.0 and PITCHING 2.0 practice devices, during which AAPB has seen nearly 100 players be called up to play for MLB teams, over a 100% increase from past years. To expand on the growth AAPB’s teams have recently seen, the league has been provided with several Rapsodo Stadium™ systems for players and coaches to more easily compare their in-game performance metrics to that of their practice data.

"The American Association is excited to take the next step in our relationship with Rapsodo and showcase Rapsodo Stadium in our ballparks," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "Our players and clubs will have immediate access to cutting-edge data from one of the most innovative and respected names in sports technology, and we see many ways in which the data will also heighten the fan experience both in-stadium and through our social platforms."

The Rapsodo Stadium™ units have been installed in AAPB’s Milwaukee Milkmen and Lincoln Saltdogs stadiums, as well as four MLB facilities, with more rollouts to come this fall in preparation of the 2023 season.

For more information on Rapsodo Stadium™, please contact sales@rapsodo.com . To learn more about AAPB, visit: aabaseball.com .

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. In 2019, Rapsodo released its Mobile Launch Monitor which has since received many accolades, including MyGolfSpy’s 2022 Best of Golf Awards . The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021, and 2022. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

About The American Association of Professional Baseball:

The American Association of Professional Baseball currently has 12 member clubs stretching from Canada to Texas and to the Great Lakes. Founded in 2006, the American Association is a Major League Baseball Professional Partner League. For more information on The American Association visit: https://www.aabaseball.com

Media Contacts:

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

bzoet@uproarpr.com

310-598-8774

Joshua Schaub

Commissioner, American Association

jschaub@aaipb.com

608-780-6807