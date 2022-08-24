The Global Prosthetic Heart Valves Market is expected to grow by $ 4.31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prosthetic Heart Valves Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377658/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the prosthetic heart valves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of heart-related disorders, rising demand for MI procedures, and higher adoption of prosthetic heart valves.

The prosthetic heart valves market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The prosthetic heart valves market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Transcatheter heart valves

• Tissue heart valves

• Mechanical heart valves



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of MRI-conditional heart valves as one of the prime reasons driving the prosthetic heart valves market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of sutureless aortic valve replacement and advances in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the prosthetic heart valves market covers the following areas:

• Prosthetic heart valves market sizing

• Prosthetic heart valves market forecast

• Prosthetic heart valves market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading prosthetic heart valves market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Cryolife Inc., Direct Flow Medical Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., Labcor, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LifeNet Health Inc, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Micro Interventional Devices Inc., MitrAssist Ltd, and NaviGate Cardiac Structures Inc. Also, the prosthetic heart valves market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



