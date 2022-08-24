The Global Automotive Die-Stamping Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 133.06 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Die-Stamping Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387026/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive die-stamping equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by augmented demand from APAC, a rise in the adoption of automation in the automotive industry, and the use of lightweight metals in the automotive industry.

The automotive die-stamping equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape,



The automotive die-stamping equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive OEMs

• Independent stamping presses



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advances in die-stamping equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive die-stamping equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing application of simulation software such as cad systems and computer simulation and integration of industry 4.0 with die-stamping presses will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive die-stamping equipment market covers the following areas:

• Automotive die-stamping equipment market sizing

• Automotive die-stamping equipment market forecast

• Automotive die-stamping equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive die-stamping equipment market vendors that include AIDA Engineering Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., American Industrial Co., Andritz AG, Galdabini SPA, Haco, Hyundai Motor Co., Industrie Automatisierungsgesellschaft mbh, JIER MACHINE-TOOL GROUP CO.LTD., Keats Manufacturing Co., Komatsu Ltd., Maschinenfabrik Lauffer GmbH and Co. KG, Macrodyne Technologies Inc., MONDRAGON Corp., and OMERA Srl. Also, the automotive die-stamping equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

