Dinant Expands Support for Honduran Schools

Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinant has stepped up its support for young students by providing free backpacks and supplies to ensure they are equipped for the school year.

Dinant distributed over 1,850 “scholar kits” to children in 28 schools located in communities near to the Company’s oil palm plantations and manufacturing facilities in Comayagua, San Pedro Sula, Choloma, Aguán and Lean. The kits included backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers and sharpeners. Dinant also provided local schools with boxes of masks and bottles of hand sanitizer. In total, over 4,500 children benefitted from Dinant’s latest round of donations.

Roger Pineda Pinel, Dinant’s Director of Corporate Relations and Sustainability, said, “education is expensive for families, with the costs of backpacks, pens, pencils, and notebooks really adding up. As part of our ongoing support for local communities, we are happy to give a little helping hand to those that need it.”

Dinant has been investing in the public education of its local communities for many years. Since 2007, Dinant has financed the employment of 12 elementary and high school teachers in the Leán and Aguán valleys.

Roger Pineda continued, “We are enormously proud that Dinant’s investment in local schools has provided direct education to more than 300 children per year and over 3,900 children since the program began. We’re committed to these communities for the long-term.”

About Corporacion Dinant

Dinant’s products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. The Company directly employs 7,800 people, who in turn support approximately 22,000 family members, and works with thousands of contractors, vendors and suppliers.

Dinant's Sustainability Report, published earlier this year, uses GRI standards to measure the economic, social and environmental impact of the Company’s operations. The report demonstrates Dinant’s alignment with many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

