sam® by ZetrOZ Systems Works to Treat Pain From Soft Tissue Injuries

TRUMBULL, Conn., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recently published review of medical research, sustained acoustic medicine (SAM) delivered by the sam® device from Zetroz Systems shows positive results in mitigating pain from soft tissue injuries: upper neck, back, and shoulder conditions and knee osteoarthritis.

The research study, published in the journal BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation, analyzes the effects of SAM treatment on soft tissue injury and pain mitigation. The research study found intervention with Sustained Acoustic Medicine to be clinically effective in delivering significant improvement in joint function (20-87%) and significantly reducing pain (1.96-3.94 points, 0-10 point pain scales). Physicians and health care providers have long struggled to effectively mitigate and reduce pain without resorting to systemic methods such as opioid-based drugs or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

The U.S. spends $240 billion on the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal pain, and over the last few years, $1.02 trillion was spent in association with opioid use disorder and fatal opioid overdoses (2018, Council of Economic Advisors). The sam® device uses long-duration, low-intensity ultrasound to treat pain, increase local circulation, and improve joint function — without negative side effects or risks.

"Current pain mitigation strategies with NSAIDs and opioid-based drugs leave a lot to be desired and have well-documented limitations and risks," said George K. Lewis, Ph.D., and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "Alternatively, SAM therapy can support pain management and regenerate mechanically and physiologically functional tissue. SAM is a candidate treatment to manage soft tissue pain and amplify the healing of soft tissue injuries, and we're excited for physicians to encourage this technology to patients."

For patients with moderate injuries, long-duration, low-intensity ultrasound like sam® treatment increases vasodilation (blood flow and oxygenation), which extends the collagen fiber matrix, accelerating healing and increasing integrity of injured soft tissue, while also significantly reducing patient pain.

Cumulatively, the research study and similar studies evaluating the role of sustained acoustic medicine in soft tissue repair and pain mitigation demonstrate the efficacy of SAM therapy as standalone or adjunctive therapy for the upper back, neck, shoulder, and knee anatomical regions. Researchers believe SAM can play a critical role in accelerating the return of individuals with soft tissue injury to function … to work … and to living.

