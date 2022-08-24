The Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market is expected to grow by $ 23.71 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069652/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the polyhydroxyalkanoate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for biodegradable plastics, increasing demand for PHAs in the biomedical industry, and fluctuating crude oil prices.

The polyhydroxyalkanoate market analysis includes application, type segments, and geographic landscape.



The polyhydroxyalkanoate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Packaging

• Biomedical

• Food Services

• Agriculture

• Others



By Type

• Copolymerized PHA

• Linear PHA



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the sustainable production of PHA as one of the prime reasons driving the polyhydroxyalkanoate market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in R&D activities and the adoption of innovative materials for manufacturing PHA will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyhydroxyalkanoate market vendors that include BASF SE, Biomer, Bio-on Spa, Bluepha, Cereplast Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Danimer Scientific Inc, Ecomann Biotechnology Co Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Genecis, Kaneka Corp., Merck KGaA, Polyferm Canada, RWDC Industries Ltd, SKYi Composites Pvt. Ltd, Tepha Inc., Terraverdae Bioworks Inc, TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd., and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. Also, the polyhydroxyalkanoate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

