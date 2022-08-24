Bio Plasticizers Market to Gain Significantly from Automotive Applications, Asian Markets Poised to Flourish

London, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sustainability drive, and the journey toward e-mobility have formed a strong breeding ground for manufacturers of lightweight materials. Bio plasticizers, an important contributor to lighter weight and higher efficiency of vehicles, continue to garner traction worldwide. Global bio plasticizers market is expected to witness impressive growth prospects through 2027 as suggested by the initial findings of an upcoming study of Fairfield Market Research. Predominantly driven by escalating consumption by automotive industry, bio plasticizers market is poised to gain largely from growing demand from construction industry as well. Continued adoption for their greater dimensional stability, desirable electrical properties, superior surface gloss, higher thermal and shock resistance will account for demand surge in bio plasticizers. Moreover, growing adoption for compostable polymer processing will further uplift market performance.

Bio Plasticizers Market Will Rise High with Soaring Demand for ESBO-based Material

Widely preferred as a stabilizer and additive for bio plasticizers, epoxidized soybean oil (ESBO) has been experiencing widespread demand over the recent past. The preliminary findings of the research indicate growing popularity of ESBO-based bio plasticizers in global industrial landscape for their enhanced reactivity and performance. Moreover, soybean oil provides industry operators with an affordable oil alternative over most other conventional oil types. With the cost-effective benefit, ESBO-based bio plasticizers will thus remain a dominant category in bio plasticizers market. Manufacturers as they seek reduced production costs are likely to leverage the cost efficiency of ESBO-based bio plasticizers.

Opportunities Abound in Asia Pacific for Bio Plasticizers Market

Construction industry, especially across the fast-developing economies across the Asian subcontinent, is projected to generate notable demand for bio plasticizers. The markets here are expected to reflect high-potential opportunity for businesses that provide material to be used in infrastructural development. Robust expansion of construction industry will thus continue to boost the growth of bio plasticizers market in Asia Pacific. While bio plasticizers are being increasingly perceived as a preferable material for flooring, walls, cables, wires, and sheet coverings, this will pave the growth path for market in future. In addition, growth of the green packaging trend in packaging industry will uphold bio plasticizers consumption. This is clearly attributable to the increasing awareness regarding health and environmental issues that tend to arise due to toxicity emitted by synthetic plasticizers.

Packaging Applications Create a Favourable Ground for Bio Plasticizers Market in Asia Pacific

Unprecedented growth of the packaging industry is also likely to uplift the prospects of bio plasticizers worldwide. The fast-developing Asian economies like China, and India that have also been amongst the largest packaging markets as well will provide multiple opportunistic avenues to key brands in bio plasticizers market space. These markets will thus record noteworthy consumption of bio plasticizers. India’s packaging industry has especially seen remarkable growth over the recent past as suggested by the Packaging Industry Association of India (PIAI) and will develop as the global packaging hub in future. The report foresees notable growth in the number of end-use applications across packaging industry in addition to construction sector, which in turn will drive the growth of bio plasticizers market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players in Global Bio Plasticizers Market

Some of the most prominent players that are likely to steer the competitive landscape of global bio plasticizers market include DOW Chemical Company, DUPONT, Evonik Industries, Emery Oleochemicals, Bioamber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Polyone Corporation, and Vertellus Holdings LLC. Some of the major players would be covered under the competition analysis section of the report.

