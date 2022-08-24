Discovery Data Launches New Specialized Dataset Advisor IP Match

EATONTOWN, NJ, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Data, the market leader in data, insight, and analytics for the financial services industry, announced today that it has released a new specialized dataset, Advisor IP Match (AIPM), which enables clients to identify and target anonymous website traffic and enrich it with Discovery Data business profiles and contact information, turning anonymous website traffic into actionable leads.

Co-developed with AdvisorTarget, AIPM empowers sales, marketing, and recruiting teams to identify advisors visiting your website organically based on IP address, allowing firms to engage prospects during their research process to improve visitor experience and convert sales.

Leveraging data on more than 270,000 unique financial service professionals with at least one IP address, clients can:

Target or retarget programmatic advertising to advisors who are showing interest in your funds or products.

Analyze which products and webpages are driving the most advisor engagement on your site.

Optimize marketing campaigns and increase ROI.

Quantify advisor visitor volume by channel, firm, and AUM tiers.

Capture and convert partial lead forms by appending and identifying data.

Power customized and automated website experiences and firm-specific ABM campaigns.

“Our partnership with AdvisorTarget continues to grow in new and powerful ways and we’re thrilled to launch this new dataset together,” stated Craig Katz, EVP of Partnerships and Strategy at Discovery Data. “We’ve seen current clients increase their website visibility by a factor of four in just a few months using the AIPM data. We know it works, we know sales and marketing teams are benefitting, and we’re excited to help clients increase their ROI.”

For enhanced qualification, insights, and prioritization on advisors visiting your website and expressing intent in your products or services, connect Advisor IP Match to Discovery Data’s specialized Intent Data.

For more information, contact 732-933-1899 or press@discoverydata.com.

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data, an ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI) solution, provides data, insights, and analytics on the firms and people driving the financial services and insurance industries across North America. Asset and wealth management firms, insurance companies, and service and technology providers turn to Discovery Data to improve their business performance. To learn more, visit https://discoverydata.com.

About AdvisorTarget

AdvisorTarget is the United States’ market leader in financial advisor intent data. With patented technology and actionable data, they have revolutionized product distribution for asset managers and recruitment for broker-dealers. Many of the industry’s top firms rely on AdvisorTarget as the backbone of their data-driven distribution and recruitment strategies.

Attachment