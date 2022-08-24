The Global PLM Software Market is expected to grow by $ 2.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028489/?utm_source=GNW

92% during the forecast period. Our report on the PLM software market in the automotive sector provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in IoT integration, the need to reduce product development time, and the rise in the production of automobiles.

The PLM software market in the automotive sector analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The PLM software market in the automotive sector is segmented as below:

By Product

• Collaborative product data management

• Computer-aided design

• Simulation and analysis

• Digital manufacturing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the automatic real-time tracking of products as one of the prime reasons driving the PLM software market in the automotive sector growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in digital manufacturing and interlinking of PLM with other feature-rich software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the PLM software market in the automotive sector covers the following areas:

• PLM software market in the automotive sector sizing

• PLM software market in the automotive sector forecast

• PLM software market in the automotive sector industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PLM software markets in the automotive sector vendors that include Accenture Plc, ANSYS Inc., Aras Corp, Arena Solutions Inc, Autodesk Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Dassault Systemes SE, Edaforce Inc, Infor Inc., Javelin Technologies Inc, Lascom, Newman Cloud Inc, Oracle Corp., Propel Software Solutions Inc, PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the PLM software market in the automotive sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028489/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________