Risk Strategies Acquires Dickstein Associates Agency

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Dickstein Associates Agency, a full-service retail insurance agency. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey and founded in 1965, Dickstein Associates provides comprehensive risk management solutions, including property and casualty insurance coverages to individuals and businesses. Its expertise and customer service has created a loyal customer base with long-term client relationships, most notably among its top 10 clients averaging 22 years with the firm.

“Dickstein’s longevity and client loyalty is evidence they share our client-first mindset,” said John Scroope, Risk Strategies national director of retail operations. “They are a great fit for us, and our teams have already identified new opportunities to collaboratively work together and help their clients, and to grow the business.”

Dickstein’s expertise in risk management and insurance solutions has been primarily centered around real estate and technology companies as well as coastal condominium associations for which Dickstein offers an exclusive program.

“Responsiveness to clients’ needs built our business and reputation,” said Kevin P. McDonough, CIC, CRM, Dickstein Associates principal and executive vice president. “Joining Risk Strategies ensures our clients will continue to receive that same level of service while expanding the resources we can provide.”

In addition to property and casualty insurance, Dickstein Associates also offers clients life and health benefits, focusing on companies in the private and public sector. The acquisition adds to Risk Strategies’ overall expertise, including servicing public entities where Dickstein Associates has notable history and experience.

“Deep knowledge and innovative collaboration fuel our success,” said Rob Rosenzweig, Risk Strategies commercial lines leader, New York region. “Dickstein brings specialty expertise in technology, real estate, and public entities, matching existing focus areas at Risk Strategies and our New York Metro Region, and a culture of teamwork that is already uncovering new opportunities.”

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

