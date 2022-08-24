Integrated Gas System Market is Anticipated to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global integrated gas system market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 934.1 Mn in 2032 while exhibiting a healthy CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Driven by elevated demand from multiple end-use industries like oil and gas, chemical and petrochemicals, semiconductor, and many others, the integrated gas system will reach an estimated US$ 458.7 Mn by the end of 2022.



Expanding electronics and semiconductor industries will boost market prospects for integrated gas systems over the forecast period. The growing emphasis on the enhancement of gas supply systems by implementing ultra-high purity (UHP) gas systems for gas delivery applications in the semiconductor manufacturing process, will foster positive growth aspects for the integrated gas systems market. Efforts to expand the production and manufacturing capacities of the electronics industry giants like Intel and Samsung will also bolster the market growth.

The rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 in multiple industry verticals is expected to promote growth opportunities for integrated gas systems. With the emergence of the Internet of Things, advancements made in digital networking, as well as the extensive utilization of mechanical and electronic products in various sectors, the integrated gas system market, has been presented with an abundance of opportunities.

In addition, the introduction of micro-gas chromatography architecture with the integration of advanced technology is predicted to further propel market growth for integrated gas systems over the projected period.

“Advances in the semiconductor sector coupled with constant product development by major market players is expected to boost the market growth of the integrated gas system during the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Heightened application of Industry 4.0 in various industries to strengthen market possibilities.

High initial investments may impede market growth for integrated gas systems.

Integrated gas systems in the U.S. is expected to present considerable growth over the assessment period.

The semiconductor sector is propelling the market growth in South Korea.

By seal type, the W-seal segment is expected to account for 49.3% of the global market share.

By application, the semiconductor segment will likely dominate the market.

Competitive Landscape

Fitok Group, Carten Controls, Tk-fujikin, Sergas, Ichor Systems, Orbital Gas Systems, Deif India Pvt Ltd, Pureron Japan Co. Ltd., CKD Corporation, Euro Gas Systems, and others are some of the major players in the integrated gas system market profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are concentrating on increasing investment in product development as well as expanding their overall geographic presence to gain a competitive edge. These businesses are also investing in research and development activities to aid product development.

Integrated Gas System Market Segmentation

By Valve Type:

Pneumatic Valve

Manual Valve

Metering Valve

Check Valve

By Application:

Lithography

Etching

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Photo Resist Coatings

Oxidation

Ionization

By Seal Type:

W seal

C seal

Face Seal





More Insights into the Integrated Gas System Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global integrated gas system market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on valve type (pneumatic valve, manual valve, metering valve, check valve), application (lithography, etching, chemical vapour deposition, photoresist coatings, oxidation, ionization), seal type (W seal, C seal, face seal), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the integrated gas system market in the United States is expected to exhibit impressive growth over the forecast period. The market in this region will likely hold 90% of the overall market share by the end of 2022. This growth is attributed to the massive semiconductor industry in the country. Increasing sales of the automotive sector, especially electric vehicles, will supplement this regional growth.

China’s integrated gas system market will experience substantial growth due to the advancing electronics sector of the country. China is anticipated to account for a market share of around 30% in East Asia during the projected period.

The integrated gas system market in South Korea is predicted to undergo elevated demand. This is owing to the application of integrated gas systems in the semiconductor and electronics sector.

Based on segmentation, by seal type, the W-seal is expected to account for 49.3% of the international market share. W-seals are gaining popularity due to their ability to ensure leak-proof handling of hazardous gases. Whereas, on the basis of application, the semiconductor sector and the lithography process are expected to lead the market over the projection period of 2022 to 2032.

