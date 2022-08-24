The Global Binoculars Market is expected to grow by $ 140.93 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Binoculars Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912747/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the binoculars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities, growing online sales for binoculars, and increasing use of binoculars for sporting events.

The binoculars market analysis includes application, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The binoculars market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Military

• Wildlife observation and hunting

• Astronomy

• Others



By Type

• Roof prism binoculars

• Porro prism binoculars

• Galilean binoculars



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand for multifunctional binoculars as one of the prime reasons driving the binoculars market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing tourism industry and the growing popularity of bird watching as a citizen science will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the binoculars market covers the following areas:

• Binoculars market sizing

• Binoculars market forecast

• Binoculars market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading binoculars market vendors that include American Technologies Network Corp., Barska Optics, BERETTA HOLDING SA, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Celestron Acquisition LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Guangzhou Bosma Corp., Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd., Leupold and Stevens Inc., Meade Acquisition Corp., Nikon Corp., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, Opticron, Ricoh Imaging Co. Ltd., Shengzhen China Visionking Optical Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc., Vortex Optics, and Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide. Also, the binoculars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



