The Global Pumpkin Seeds Market is expected to grow by $ 904.2 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.65% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pumpkin Seeds Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877213/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the pumpkin seeds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of FS, rise in popularity as a taste ingredient and snack food, and wide reach through organized retailing.

The pumpkin seeds market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The pumpkin seeds market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food

• Seed oil production

• Nutraceuticals



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing availability through online retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the pumpkin seeds market growth during the next few years. Also, clean labeling and a growing vegan population will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pumpkin seeds market covers the following areas:

• Pumpkin seeds market sizing

• Pumpkin seeds market forecast

• Pumpkin seeds market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pumpkin seeds market vendors that include AKS NEV Ltd, B and G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd., Ebro Foods SA, Giant Snacks Inc., Happilo International Pvt. Ltd., Howard Dill Enterprises, HW Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd, Johnvince Foods Ltd, Krispy Kernels, McCormick and Co. Inc, Meridian foods Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Prana organic, Seeds for Africa, Shandong Farmer Land Foodstuff Co. Ltd., Shandong Jinsheng Cereals and Oils Industrial Co. Ltd., and Rizhao Golden Nut Group. Also, the pumpkin seeds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877213/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________