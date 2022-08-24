Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CSLI) Provides Shareholder Updates

SHERIDAN, WY, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CSLI) proudly announces the company has launched a new corporate website and domain name along with updates to its existing business plans. The website is now http://www.cslisolutions.com/ which is now consistent with its company social media accounts including Twitter.

Critical Solutions, Inc. new CEO Matt Dugan has been hard at work to identify new revenue streams and update/change existing business plans to better fit where the company is moving towards. CSLI will now be focused solely on entertainment and technology business infrastructures that align best the new direction of the company. The first of which is the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Frudy, an emerging growth startup that has existing apps on Roku, FIRE TV, IOS and Android devices. Additionally, the company is currently in development of several FAST TV CHANNELS that will begin to distribute onto Frudy and other platforms this fall with dozens of content providers and push towards more originals with both several high-profile actors/actresses, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram Influencers being in their programming.

The Company will also be building out an NFT division to serve the entertainment industry abroad and provide solutions for film and television pilot production financing along with new media distribution formats using NFT technologies.

The company will begin to divest itself of operational responsibilities of other companies such as Universal Systems, Inc. and Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. to focus on the acquisitions and investments in emerging growth companies within the new media distribution space.

Matt Dugan adds, “We’re in a time and age where we truly can move mountains in an industry that has a gold rush going on it when it comes to being able to make content at light night speeds. We have to be first in everything and move FAST and most importantly first where we see windows of opportunity to advance storytellers on a global stage and have their works seen and heard”.

Matt Dugan is also the Founder of Frudy, a streaming platform on Roku, FIRE TV, IOS and Android devices. Frudy is currently in development of multiple FAST TV CHANNELS and Original Shows for its platforms and for other streamers. Critical Solutions is also proud to announce that it will be hosting a regular education discussion series on Twitter Spaces called “Critical Conversations” that focuses on a new topic each event. The first of the discussions will be entitled: “What is FAST TV?”.

Mr. Dugan, incoming CEO of Critical Solutions, Inc., concludes, “The time is now, and we are ready and armed with a solid growth plan, and we want to thank our shareholders for their loyalty. Additionally, I want shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned”.

About Frudy:

Frudy is a free streaming platform on Roku, FIRE TV, IOS and Android devices.

Currently, Frudy is in development on several FAST TV (Free Ad Supported Television) channels. These FAST TV channels will each be 24/7 linear feeds that have scheduled programming ranging from news, movies, TV shows, sports, documentaries, influencers and more!

Frudy is also pushing its signature Frudy Originals production incubator which will begin producing and airing first-run original shows and movies which will start airing this fall. There are currently 5 originals on the fall 2022 slate.

Frudy has a strong focus on the GENZ Audience and debuted this summer an internet radio station called Frudy Radio. The station plays top 40 pop music as well as trending songs from the charts on TikTok and Instagram.

Frudy Radio is currently distributed on iHeartRadio.

Frudy company's website is https://www.frudy.com

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. is focused on the acquisitions and investments in emerging growth companies within the new media distribution space. In particular, companies that develop, produce, own and /or operate FAST TV Channels. Additionally, the company will offer consulting on projects for the NFT tokens marketplace along with utility global platforms including 3.0 Web to service the Entertainment, Sports and Real Estate Markets.

Critical Solutions, Inc. has been a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (UVSS) and plans to focus solely on Frudy and Frudy growth initiatives. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at http://www.CSLISolutions.com/ .

