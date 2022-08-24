Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services Supports Successful Ballistic Missile Intercept Test During Pacific Dragon 22 Exercise  

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Defense & Rocket Support Services division supported the successful intercept test of a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) target by a Standard Missile 3 (SM-3) Block IA during the Pacific Dragon 22 exercise. Kratos along with Government and industry partners integrated and launched the SRBM target known as an Aegis Readiness Assessment Vehicle Type B (ARAV B) that was successfully intercepted by USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during the exercise.



The two stage ARAV-B SRBM consists of a complex payload mounted atop Kratos’ proven Oriole rocket motor and a government surplus Terrier Mk-70 rocket motor. The target vehicle, which has been flight-proven on both test and intercept missions for the US Navy and the MDA for over 15 years, executed a nominal trajectory and met all target requirements. In addition, the mission marked the first flight of Kratos’ integrated inertial measurement unit and flight computer suite, which also met all test objectives.

Kratos is a leading provider of products, solutions, and services supporting ballistic missile defense for Aegis and AMDR, hypersonic testing, atmospheric science research and technology maturation.

“In addition to providing reliable, flight-proven ballistic missile target solutions to support the DoD, the Kratos team is keenly focused on key investments which are aimed at reducing the time and cost for DoD programs, including hypersonics, to get to flight test,” said Dave Carter, President for KDRSS. “Team Kratos is grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting our warfighters.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com

