Global Tequila Market Size Worth USD 13.5 Billion, by 2028 at 5.70% CAGR – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Tequila Market finds that the increasing consumer interest in exotic and new flavors is accelerating the market's growth. In addition, the significant increase in the popularity of cocktail culture both in and out of the house and the introduction of variations made from natural ingredients by top market players are likely to expand the Global Tequila Market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Tequila Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 13.5 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 9.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Tequila Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Other Types), by Grade (Value, Premium, High-End Premium, Super Premium), by Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Tequila Market was valued USD 9.7 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 13.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Tequila industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/tequila-market-1802/request-sample

Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increase in Demand for Premium Spirits to Drive the Market Growth

Premiumization is becoming a trend as customers prefer quality over quantity, and customers are turning towards fine and premium quality beverages, consequently generating a high demand for these products. Moreover, the preference for premiumization is increasing broadly in the European nation because of the customers shifting focus towards craft distilleries and locally produced drinks & beverages. These small craft distilleries also provide new flavors to the spirits, as a result of boosting the global Tequila Market expansion during the forecast period. Besides, the growing urbanization and the disposable income of middle-class customers have influenced their change in choices. Therefore, the new consumption habit is expected to propel the premium spirits, enhancing the Tequila Market development.

Rising Attention of Customers for New & Interesting Flavors to Stimulate Market Augmentation

A factor driving the demand for blue agave plant-based distilled spirits is the increasing popularity of several artisanal spirits among customers worldwide. Customers across the globe demand fresh and flavorful exotic drinks for a unique taste, which, in turn, is helping the global Tequila Market sales to grow in terms of revenue. Significant companies are introducing flavors such as turmeric, floral, black pepper, and pumpkin to draw consumers and explore fresh & new flavors. Also, the market players driving in this industry are starting new products that will allow the consumers to enjoy flavored drinks. As a result, the growing interest in fresh and new exotic flavors will drive the future growth of the Tequila Market.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/tequila-market-1802/0

Benefits of Purchasing Tequila Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7.

: Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7. Analyst Support : Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report.

: Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report. Assured Quality : Focuses on perfection and quality of reports.

: Focuses on perfection and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Our Analysts in-depth insights are beyond comparison.

Segment Analysis:

Type Blanco Reposado Anejo Other Types

Grade Value Premium High-End Premium Super Premium

Distribution Channel On-Trade Off-Trade

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







The report on Tequila Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/tequila-market-1802

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Tequila Market

In terms of region, North America dominated the Global Tequila Market and accounted for a significant market share in 2021. This is because of the growth in the popularity of agave-based spirits in Americans and Mexicans. In addition, there is a rise in demand for handcrafted Tequila Market in the United States region. Moreover, the increasing demand for Tequila Market in several business sectors together with bars, pubs, and restaurants is fuelling the regional market growth seeing consumption augmented in the region. For example, Casa Aceves brand Rock N Roll announced the new & fresh flavor, strawberry Tequila Market, to its line-up of award-winning spirits. This unique flavor will be the first premium strawberry-flavored Tequila Market released in the United States.

List of Prominent Players in Tequila Market:

Pernod Ricard S.A. (France)

Diageo PLC (U.K.)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan)

Heaven Hill Distilleries Inc. (U.S.)

Campari Group (Italy)

Sazerac Company Inc. (U.S.)

Brown-Forman Corporation (U.S.)

Casa Aceves (México)

Constellation Brands Inc. (U.S.)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Tequila Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Other Types), by Grade (Value, Premium, High-End Premium, Super Premium), by Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

July 2022: The Suntory Group, a global leader in consumer-packaged goods, producing and distributing a uniquely diverse collection of beverages, beer & wine, and premium spirits worldwide, established a new domestic liquor company to promote integrated management of the entire domestic liquor business in response to changes in the alcohol consumption trends.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Tequila Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Tequila Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Type Blanco Reposado Anejo Other Types

Grade Value Premium High-End Premium Super Premium

Distribution Channel On-Trade Off-Trade

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Pernod Ricard S.A. (France)

Diageo PLC (U.K.)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan)

Heaven Hill Distilleries Inc. (U.S.)

Campari Group (Italy)

Sazerac Company Inc. (U.S.)

Brown-Forman Corporation (U.S.)

Casa Aceves (México)

Constellation Brands Inc. (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Hot Sauce Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Mild, Medium, Very Hot), by Packaging (Jars, Bottles, Other Packaging), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Traditional Grocery Retailers, Online Stores, Other Channels), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Trait Enhanced Oils Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Soya Seed, Canola, Copra, Palm Kernel, Sunflower Seed, Corn, Cotton Seed, Peanut, Rape Seed), by End Use (Food & Beverages Industry, Dietary Products, Animal Feeds, Lubricants, Adhesives, Plastic, Foam, Health Care, Personal Care, Skin & Hair Creams, Massage, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics, Nail Care), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Vegan Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Dairy Alternative, Meat Substitute, Other), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Food Truck Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Expandable, Boxes, Buses & Vans, Customized Trucks), by Size (Small, Medium, Large), by Food Type (Barbecue & Snacks, Fast Food, Desserts & Confectionary, Bakery), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Top Companies in Tequila Market | Top Players Market Insights, Company Size & Share, Statistics, Historical data Forecast.



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: