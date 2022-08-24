Earthling Security Receives StateRAMP Certification

RESTON, Va., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthling Security, LLC, an SBA 8(a) certified small business, is proud to announce that they are accredited to evaluate cloud-based solutions for state and local government agencies as a State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO). Earthling Security received accreditation status becoming a StateRAMP 3PAO.

Under StateRAMP, Earthling Security is required to be certified under the same ISO 17020:2012 accreditation for 3PAOs as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). A2LA recently renewed Earthling Security's FedRAMP 3PAO accreditation. With this most recent renewal, Earthling Security has now also achieved StateRAMP accreditation.

Achieving StateRAMP accreditation aligns with Earthling Security's mission of making it easy for organizations to do business in complex regulatory environments. "StateRAMP creates a standardized practice for state and local governments to validate cloud security," said Yusuf Ahmed, Earthling Security's CEO. "Earthling Security is proud to be StateRAMP accredited. We look forward to partnering with states to ensure that their vendors meet their cybersecurity and compliance standards."

Additionally, Earthling is now offering fully automated and managed StateRAMP compliant environments in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Earthling's managed StateRAMP service offerings are built off of the ongoing development of automated infrastructure deployments and continuous control implementation.

About StateRAMP

StateRAMP is an independent not-for-profit organization that helps states reduce cybersecurity risks from insecure cloud solutions by providing a common cloud security verification approach aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53 and individual state cybersecurity standards. StateRAMP partners with FedRAMP 3PAO organizations to assess cloud service providers (CSP) for certification. The StateRAMP model levels the playing field for CSPs and ensures state agencies have access to certified, cyber-ready vendors.

Earthling Security

Government and commercial organizations have to have secure systems, with compliant, properly designed and implemented architectures. Earthling Security is accredited to assess/audit and designs, builds, automates, and implements those architectures, systems, and applications. As a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, IT Security and Secure DevOps solutions company with extensive experience, our focus is to provide tailored and strategic business solutions to support and optimize the business mission of our valued clients. As a leading provider of both auditing services and ready-made compliant business environments, Earthling Security enables our clients to certify and trust their vendors.

For more information about us, please visit our website: www.earthlingsecurity.com

