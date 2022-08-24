80 YEARS RESHAPING THE WORLD OF ROSÉ

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After achieving extraordinary results in 2021, Mateus Rosé celebrates its 80th anniversary in a moment where the brand and the rosé category are growing worldwide. Three limited editions of its iconic bottle and a campaign to inspire people to come together and reshape our world are part of the commemorations of the most international Portuguese wine brand.

Despite all adversities, the wine trade has been going through, Mateus shows the excellent momentum and dynamics that the brand has been living over the last 10 years, with outstanding performances exceeding expectations in the brand's main markets. In 2021, Mateus broke global sales records, with 23 million bottles sold, and delivered its best results of the last three decades.

With an innovative and pioneering character and a unique bottle design, Mateus has always known how to reinvent itself and set trends. Today with a contemporary, lifestyle positioning, the brand aims to attract and engage younger audiences and challenge a new generation of wine consumers to bring people together to celebrate the good moments of life.

Therefore, and to celebrate its 80 years of history with all Mateus consumers worldwide, a series of three limited-edition bottles linked to music, an area the brand has always been associated with, will be launched for the first time.

The bottle Fado: The soul of Portugal (Saudade), inspired by Amália Rodrigues, the most famous fado singer in the country’s history, intends to spread Portuguese culture and share Portugal’s most traditional and renowned music style with younger generations worldwide.

Rock: The spirit of being young version represents the brand's historical connection to rock, remembering Mateus’ association with artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Ace Frehley and Elton John, and the irreverent spirit that was at the basis of Mateus' creation and of its bottle.

And lastly, Dance Music: The feeling of being free version portrays the relaxed, friendly nature of the brand and rosé wines, in line with Mateus' new generation of younger consumers. A global campaign will also be launched in several international markets to recall the brand's aim to reshape our world by bringing people together and inspire them to enjoy life fully with friends. This campaign, which will reach markets such as Portugal, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Australia, Switzerland, Germany, and Benelux, will show in three stories the brand’s universality.

“To celebrate 80 years of Mateus means to celebrate a story of success of Sogrape’s most iconic brand. Honouring the dream of my grandfather, who definitely knew how to combine courage, audacity, and passion, this is a very special occasion for the brand that best represents and expresses our spirit of Friendship and Happiness”, says Fernando da Cunha Guedes, President of Sogrape. “For all that it represents, Mateus is Sogrape's jewel in the crown. It is past, the present and the future that has led us to where we are and promises to take us even further”, he adds.

The history of Mateus Rosé

The story of Portugal’s most celebrated rosé wine goes back to 1942, when Fernando van Zeller Guedes, founder of Sogrape, created and launched a visionary concept: a new style of wine, rosé, with a unique flavour, slightly petillant, with a strong identity, in an innovative and original bottle. From Portugal to the world, Mateus soon became a powerful global brand that, 80 years later, remains present in more than 120 countries around the world and with more than one billion bottles sold. An iconic brand, Mateus was forever associated with celebrities such as Steve Jobs, the Pope, the Queen of England, and having even appeared in the Tintin books, and appreciated by renowned musicians like Jimi Hendrix, Elton John, Amália Rodrigues, and Sting.

Attachment