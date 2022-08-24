TC Transcontinental Packaging Recognized by Pet Sustainability Coalition

English French

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), a leader in flexible packaging in North and Latin America, has been named a Top Performer 2022/2023 by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) in the Earth Defender Category, based on its environmental focus and leadership in working towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



This prestigious award, given annually to the top 20% of PSC-accredited companies, recognizes TC Transcontinental Packaging’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) leadership. TC Transcontinental Packaging was accredited by PSC earlier this year after a third-party validation of its positive environmental and social impact.

“TC Transcontinental Packaging is committed to creating flexible packaging that is 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025. We are honored to be recognized for our sustainability initiatives,” said Thomas Morin, President, TC Transcontinental Packaging. “By demonstrating leadership in sustainable packaging, we proudly provide our customers with a roadmap to lessen their environmental footprint and create long-term value for stakeholders.”

“Sustainable development is synonymous with innovation, continuous improvement and collaboration”, added Magali Depras, Chief Strategy and CSR Officer, TC Transcontinental. “As a second-generation family business, we are committed to building a sustainable future, and our ambitious targets are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to address climate change and to reduce environmental impacts.”

TC Transcontinental Packaging develops innovative sustainable packaging solutions for the pet food industry. Its VieVERTe® sustainable product portfolio leverages the benefits of flexible packaging such as extending shelf life, reducing food waste, and providing product protection while reducing its environmental footprint. VieVERTe® products for the pet industry are pre-approved for How-to-Recycle certification and can incorporate Post Consumer Recycled Content (PCR).

The accreditation also recognizes TC Transcontinental’s investment in the development and wellness of its employees, its good practices to limit the environmental impact of its operations, the innovative development of sustainable products, and its contributions to the communities in which it operates.

Sustainable development is an integral part of TC Transcontinental’s business. The company leads in sustainable film development through investments in R&D technology and testing, recycling efforts, and the dedication of its people.

About TC Transcontinental Packaging

TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), is a leader in flexible packaging with operations mostly in the United States, as well as in Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, the United Kingdom and New Zealand with around 4,000 employees. Its platform is comprised of one premedia studio and 28 production plants specializing in recycling, extrusion, lamination, printing and converting. TC Transcontinental Packaging offers a variety of flexible plastic products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings, servicing a variety of markets, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, home and personal care, industrial, consumer products and medical. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental Packaging's website at www.tc.tc/packaging.

