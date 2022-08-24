Barrel Energy Provides Shareholder Update

Las Vegas, NV., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) (the “Company” or “Barrel”) is pleased to announce it has discovered a large Lithium-in-brine field that occurs in former oil producing formations that span several counties within the southcentral United States.



Over the last 12 months Barrel has been systematically examining new areas of Lithium exploration potential. We’ve examined the geologic potential of several projects in Nevada, various pegmatite bodies in India and Quebec, as well as number of oil field and geothermal field brine waters.

After a review of numerous well logs, published data, scientific papers and as well as direct communication with project holders, Barrel has uncovered areas of high-level lithium potential within the oil and gas field brine waters of formations located in the southcentral U.S.

Chairman Harp Sangha states, “We believe we have discovered a very large lithium deposit within the area of interest and pursuing the acquisition of these resources.”

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the green energy and battery minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America and abroad. The company holds important joint venture agreements to advance technologies and processes for Electric Vehicle batteries.

