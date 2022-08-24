St. Elizabeth Hospital Only Hospital in the Region to Receive ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation

Fort Morgan, Colo., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health, the region’s health care leader, is pleased to announce St. Elizabeth Hospital has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. St. Elizabeth Hospital is the only hospital in the region to be awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the caregiver’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

“This award exemplifies the thoughtful, compassionate care each patient receives when they enter St. Elizabeth Hospital,” said Josh Neff, chief executive officer. “We are committed to providing the highest level of care in the region and doing so means we are in a continuous journey of asking ourselves what more can we do to keep our friends and neighbors healthy and whole.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.

“As an accredited facility, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is dedicated to providing our community with the best heart care and treatment available,” said Megan Klacman, BSN, RN, chest pain coordinator and stress lab nurse. “By utilizing the newest methods and best practices in heart care, we ensure that our patients receive the right care at the right time to minimize or eliminate heart damage due to a heart attack.”

Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like St. Elizabeth Hospital access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including emergency treatment of heart attacks.

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 19 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region’s best health care accessible. We’re on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We’re Centura Health, and we’re your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.