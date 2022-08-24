The Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market is expected to grow by $ 199.54 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706413/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness about LASIK surgeries, reimbursement coverage and healthcare initiatives, and a growing number of minimally invasive surgeries.

The ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumable and accessories

• Equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increased popularity of femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in laser technology and the availability of advanced premium IOLs implants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market vendors that include Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Clark-MXR Inc., CLASS 5 PHOTONICS GmbH, Ekspla, Fluence sp. z o.o, IMRA America Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KMLabs Inc., LENSAR Inc., Light Conversion UAB, Menlo Systems GmbH, Newport Corp., NKT AS, RPMC Lasers Inc., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Spark Lasers SAS, TOPTICA Photonics AG, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG. Also, the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

