NCSBN Elects National Leadership and Considers New Business with its Members at its 2022 Annual Meeting

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), www.ncsbn.org, met in Chicago Aug. 17-19, 2022, to consider pertinent association business with its members.

NCSBN Board of Directors President Jay Douglas, MSM, RN, CSAC, FRE, executive director, Virginia Board of Nursing, noted, “NCSBN’s 44th annual meeting, the first in hybrid format, offered an opportunity for nursing regulators to be inspired and energized by speakers, focus group participation and discussion surrounding Delegate Assembly actions focused on public protection. A key action was the adoption of the 2023-2025 Strategic Initiatives that take into consideration our recent turbulent times and will ensure NCSBN is fit for the future.”

Significant actions approved include:

Approved the strategic initiatives for the years 2023–2025 and amendments to the narrative statements associated with NCSBN values.

Approved the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan (CRNS) and College of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CRNA) as Exam User Members of NCSBN.

Approved the 2023 NCLEX-RN® Test Plan and 2023 NCLEX-PN® Test Plan.

Elections to the Board of Directors:

President-Elect, Phyllis Johnson, DNP, RN, FNP-BC, executive director, Mississippi Board of Nursing

Director-at-Large, Lori Glenn, DNP, CNM, C-EFM, RN, board member, Michigan Board of Nursing

Director-at-Large, Tony Graham, CPM, chief operations officer, North Carolina Board of Nursing

Director-at-Large, Sue Tedford, MNSc, APRN, executive director, Arkansas State Board of Nursing

Director-at-Large, Carol Timmings, MEd, RN, acting executive director and chief executive officer, College of Nurses of Ontario

NCSBN delegates also elected members of the Leadership Succession Committee (LSC):

Area II: Tammy Buchholz, DNP, RN, CNE, FRE, associate director for education, North Dakota Board of Nursing

Area IV: Linda Kmetz, PhD, MN, RN, chair, Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are five exam user members and 25 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

