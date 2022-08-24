The Global Submarine Power Cable Market is expected to grow by $ 1.05 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Power Cable Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04342791/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the submarine power cable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing offshore renewable energy installations, increasing inter-country and island connections, and rising global energy demand.

The submarine power cable market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape,



The submarine power cable market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Offshore wind

• Island connection and inter-country

• Offshore oil

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in sales of HVDC power cables as one of the prime reasons driving the submarine power cable market growth during the next few years. Also, growing wind power generation capacity and technological developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the submarine power cable market covers the following areas:

• Submarine power cable market sizing

• Submarine power cable market forecast

• Submarine power cable market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading submarine power cable market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Eland Cables Ltd., Europacable, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Hengtong Group Co Ltd, Hydro Group, Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Parker Hannifin Corp., Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Subsea 7 SA, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and The Okonite Co. Also, the submarine power cable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

