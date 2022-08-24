RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces New Hire

Greensboro, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce a new hire. Caleb Cronce is an incoming Senior Audit Associate.

Cronce joins the firm’s offices remotely with three years of experience. He holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accounting from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C., and plans to take the CPA exam in fall 2022. Having previously been employed by RH, Cronce returns to the firm with more experience in the audit and accounting fields. He is originally from Statesville, N.C.

“RH CPAs is excited to welcome Caleb back,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “Caleb is certain to be a leader, and we are excited he is returning. It is always awesome to applaud a team member for expanding their horizons and then deciding to come home.”

“The firm’s continued growth, which has been explosive recently, is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

