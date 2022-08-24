Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breath Analyzer Market size is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in the market is mainly driven by the stringent government regulation, growing alcohol and drug abuse and growing use of breathalyzers in detecting various diseases However, the accuracy and hygiene concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the breath analyzers market is segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxide sensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cells segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Fuel cells are the most widely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high level of accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not require multiple sensors.

On the basis of application, the breath analyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

Based on end users, the breath analyzers market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, enterprises, and individuals. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Stringent safety laws against DUI and the rising scale of screening and evidential testing are driving the adoption of breath analyzers in law enforcement.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Based on region, the breath analyzer market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world(RoW). Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

Prominent Players in the global Breath Analyzer Market include:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

