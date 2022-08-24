Nextaff Ranks on Inc. 5000 for 6th Year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextaff was recently named to Inc. magazine's 41st annual Inc. 5000 list. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Nextaff helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Their comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model.

"Achieving this recognition for the sixth time is a testament to the quality of our franchise owners, staff and model," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Nextaff. "It's an exciting time when you see some of your successful franchise owners open their second, third and fourth locations. We even have some owners that have committed to ten location development plans, so our growth will only continue."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."

About NEXTAFF

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2021. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

