Brilliant Blue FCF Colors Market to Reach US$ 97.2 Mn, Globally, by 2032 at 4.8% CAGR – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brilliant blue FCF colors market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 53.8 Mn in 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032.



Demand for brilliant blue FCF colors is expected to grow at approximately 9,500 metric tons by 2032. Brilliant blue FCF colors are widely used in processed commercial food, thereby providing them with an artificial green color. These are also added to food items to enhance their naturally occurring color, make them attractive, and enable consumers to identify the product from afar.

Brilliant blue FCF color is also called Blue 1. The global brilliant blue FCF market is mainly driven by growing demand for exotic-looking food items with unique flavors and textures. Increasing influence of social media platforms is set to encourage consumers to purchase aesthetically appealing food and beverages.

Increasing awareness about natural food ingredients among people across the globe may hamper the demand for synthetic brilliant blue FCF colors in the next decade. Rising cases of dye allergies, stringent government norms to control the use of food colors, and shift of consumers towards natural blue spirulina colorants are a few other restraints of the global market.

Key Takeaways: Brilliant Blue FCF Colors Market

Brilliant blue FCF colors exhibited sales of about 5050 metric tons in 2021 and their demand is expected to reach approximately 9500 metric tons by 2032.

The North America brilliant blue FCF market is expected to register 4.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The Latin America brilliant blue FCF colors market accounted for US$ 7.6 Mn in terms of value and 708 metric tons by volume in 2021.

in terms of value and 708 metric tons by volume in 2021. The China brilliant blue FCF colors market is anticipated to register 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 and it recorded sales of US$ 4.05 Mn in 2021.

CAGR between 2022 and 2032 and it recorded sales of in 2021. The brilliant blue FCF colors market in India is expected to register 6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032.





“Brilliant blue FCF color producers are striving to generate high revenues by partnering up with cereals, cakes, pastries, savory snacks, ice-creams, jellies, and licorice manufacturers. They are also focusing on establishing strategic alliances with regional bakery and candy brands to gain a competitive edge,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Brilliant Blue FCF Colors Market

Some of the prominent players present in the global brilliant blue FCF colors market include Koel Colors, Clariant, BASF, Sensient Colors LLC, Spectra Colors, MIFAR, Sun Chemical (DIC), Daito Kasei Kogyo, Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals, Symrise, Sunfoodtech, Dynamic Products Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., GNT International B.V., GFS Chemicals Inc, and Shanghai Dyestuffs Research Institute Co. Ltd., among others.

Key players are focusing on strengthening their distribution channels to compete with their rivals in the global market. Many regional chemical companies are also aiming to join hands with international players to co-develop innovative products.

More Valuable Insights on Brilliant Blue FCF Colors Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global brilliant blue FCF colors market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on form (solid, powder, and granulated), solubility (lakes, and dyes), and application (beverage, bakery, snacks, & cereals, candy/confectionery, dairy, fruit preparations/fillings, meat, poultry, fish, & eggs, potatoes, pasta, & rice, sauces, soups, & dressings, seasonings, and pet food) across seven major regions of the world.

Brilliant Blue FCF Colors Market Outlook by Category

By Form:

Solid

Powder

Granulated





By Solubility:

Lakes

Dyes

By Application:

Beverage

Bakery, Snacks, and Cereals

Candy/Confectionery

Dairy

Fruit Preparations/ Fillings

Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Eggs

Potatoes, Pasta, and Rice

Sauces, Soups, and Dressings

Seasonings

Pet Food

Others





