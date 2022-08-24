U.S. Wheat Berries Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. consumption of wheat berries was valued at US$ 7.62 Bn in 2021 and is slated to increase at a value CAGR of 4.9% through 2032.



The trend of healthy snackification will be a significant factor favoring the consumption of nutritious snacks. Since wheat berries are a major ingredient and are widely used in various snacks such as cookies, chips, and crackers, it will promote the growth of wheat berries market in the U.S.

Key characteristics of any food product is its ingredient, which brings out the taste, color, and texture. As consumers are increasingly moving toward clean eating, food manufacturers are avoiding the use of chemicals, artificial flavorings, and unhealthy ingredients in the preparation of their food items.

High protein diets have become increasingly popular in the U.S. due to growing awareness about the benefits of proteins. Consumers in the U.S. have become more health-conscious and are looking for high-nutrient diets. There are several sources of proteins, including bakery products, breakfast cereals, and snacks, which are popular consumers.

Wheat berries are a vital source of nutrients, have high protein content, and also offer numerous health benefits such as improving digestibility, strengthening muscles, and others. The high protein consumption trend has continued and will be beneficial for the U.S. market for wheat berries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Consumption of wheat berries in the U.S. is anticipated to be pegged at 33,916 KT in 2022 and is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period (2022 - 2032).

Based on type, consumption of soft wheat berries in the U.S. is expected to be valued at 2.43 Bn in 2022.

Under nature, organic wheat berries will exhibit the highest demand growth at a value CAGR of 5.7%.

Total sales of wheat berries in the U.S. in the business to business sector is valued at US$ 6.85 Bn at present.

Based on application, foodservice will experience lucrative growth and register a value CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.





“The wheat berries market witnessed a decline due to uncertainties in production, which have also prompted several food manufacturers to look for alternatives. However, increasing utilization of wheat berries in several application sectors such as foodservice and retail/household would provide substantial growth opportunities to market players in the U.S. over the coming years,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers are striving to attain various certifications from international organizations to increase the adoptability of their products across major demanding sectors. Market players are also initiating steps such as sourcing the safest ingredients for their finished products.

Daybreak Mill has established a strategic relationship with Saskatchewan farm, a local family owned farm from which the company sources its raw materials.

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods offers certified food products according to international standards. Some of its certifications include USDA Organic, Kosher, and SQF (Safe Quality Food.

