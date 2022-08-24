Whoa Dough Soars with American Airlines Bringing Plant-Based, Gluten-Free Cookie Dough Bars to Passengers

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whoa Dough, the maker of a delicious line of plant-based, on-the-go cookie dough bars, is taking to the skies as the popular gluten-free snack will now be available for American Airlines first-class passengers on domestic flights.



“Skies really is the limit for Whoa Dough now that American Airlines, the largest airline in the world, will be offering first-class passengers our tasty, plant-based snack bars that are also gluten-free,” stated Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough. “Having a major airline carry our line is incredibly exciting for us, as we are eager for Whoa Dough to be enjoyed by millions of travelers every day who are looking for a healthier all-natural snack—without compromising on taste during their flight. Our snack bars are also ideal for passengers with dietary registrations.”

Whoa Dough’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor—a brand favorite with consumers, will be included in first-class passengers’ baskets flying domestically.

Crafted with no artificial ingredients, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough bars are only 150 calories per bar, with 4 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, and 9 grams of sugar. Whoa Dough is Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Egg Free, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The bars contain a number of allergy-friendly ingredients like whole-grain oat flour and chickpea flour. Best of all, it tastes just like homemade cookie dough.

Whoa Dough bars were invented by Goldstein, whose family was looking for tasty but healthier gluten-free snacks for his two young sons, who are both gluten-intolerant, along with Goldstein. The family sought a snack that tasted great and that they all could enjoy. After multiple tries to make the tastiest bar possible, Whoa Dough has become the healthier, better-for-you option for many with dietary restrictions.

Whoa Dough is available in six tasty flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sugar Sprinkle, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Brownie Batter, and a variety pack.

For more information, visit https://www.whoadough.com/.

A bout Whoa Dough

Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack-happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Plus, each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. Whoa. Just, whoa.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Debbie Koke/Orca Communications

debbie.koke@orcapr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dacdb2a1-77b1-495e-af54-38a540ef8fd1