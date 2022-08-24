TEXAS HOMEBUILDING LEADER PERRY HOMES MOVING CORPORATE HQ TO PREMIER HOUSTON OFFICE SPACE

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perry Homes, a leading Texas homebuilder and one of the largest privately held woman-owned companies in the country, will relocate its corporate headquarters to Greenway Plaza’s Phoenix Tower in Houston’s Upper Kirby neighborhood, with the move expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. The announcement comes after a comprehensive, strategic site selection process designed by Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) to bridge Perry’s celebrated 55-year history with its forward-looking vision for the company and its employees.

Perry Homes will move its headquarters from 9000 Gulf Freeway to three full upper floors of the 629,000-square-foot, WiredScore Platinum, Class A Phoenix Tower, managed by Parkway Property Investments, LLC. The company’s new home for its nearly 320 corporate office employees will span approximately 80,000 square feet in one of the most highly amenitized and sought-after office campuses in the Houston metro region.

“We started this process with our most prized asset in mind, our employees, and to honor the Perry Homes commitment to work/life balance while responding to new and modern workplace preferences,” said Owner/Executive Chair Kathy Britton. “We work every day to maintain the tradition of excellence that is now 55 years strong, and this move gives us the opportunity to ensure that our headquarters and our employee experience meets those same high standards for excellence. As we begin a new chapter, we are confident that what we’ve found at Phoenix Tower – and throughout the surrounding Greenway community – will best support our growth and goals for the future.”

Founded by Britton’s father Bob Perry in 1967, Perry Homes has built more than 55,000 homes in hundreds of communities accross Texas and is currently building in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio markets. In 2020, Perry Homes was named the top woman-owned business in the Greater Houston area, and earlier this year promoted Todd Chachere to CEO.

The Transwestern Houston team of Executive Managing Director Eric Anderson, Vice President Katy Gragg and Leasing Agent John Heard, working in conjunction with Tenant Advisory Executive Managing Director Larry Serota and Consulting Services Director Chase Bourdelaise, examined how various Houston submarkets and properties would align with Perry Homes’ existing and future space utilization, workforce demographics, employee drive times and culture. It then overlayed the geographies and amenities considered most desirable to the company’s growing workforce, which has strong ties to the community and is active in a host of business, industry and philanthropic activities. Going forward, Transwestern will provide construction management services for the buildout of the space.

“Perry Homes has been one of Texas’ most iconic and distinguished firms for over half a century,” said Transwestern CEO Larry P. Heard, who provided support to the team throughout the engagement. “This headquarters relocation is a bold move designed to enhance its bright future, and also one that honors the company’s sterling past and rich tradition.”

Situated midway between Downtown and the Galleria/Uptown submarkets, Greenway Plaza offers direct access to Interstate 69 as well as two of the city’s most sought after residential neighborhoods: West University and River Oaks. The 52-acre, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use campus includes green and indoor gathering spaces, elevated food and beverage providers, and services spanning from coworking and conferencing to fitness and beauty. The adjacent Upper Kirby District includes additional retail, restaurants and nightlife, as well as hotels, upscale multifamily, a 24-screen movie theater, weekly farmer’s market and heavily programmed Levy Park.

Parkway Directors of Leasing Amanda Nebel and Rima Soroka represented ownership in the transaction.

“We are delighted to welcome one of Houston’s most distinguished brands to Greenway Plaza,” said Nebel. “Perry Homes understands how the workplace is changing and wants to ensure its physical space does all it can to keep its employees healthy and energized. We look forward to partnering with them to further this goal.”

About Perry Homes

Perry Homes, one of the largest and most trusted builders in Texas, has established a Tradition of Excellence in homebuilding over the past 55 years. Family-owned and operated since the company’s inception in 1967, Perry Homes is committed to building quality, superior homes while providing first-class customer service before, during and after the construction of every Perry home. The homebuilder has earned a phenomenal reputation by evolving with the wants and needs of its 55,000+ customers, all while securing a 95% satisfaction rating. With more than 350 new home designs, buyers will find a robust selection of quality standard features and design options in every Perry home that radiate elegance and sophistication, including soaring ceilings, gorgeous walls of windows, open concepts, and flexible spaces to fit any lifestyle. Perry Homes offers a variety of timeless and modern architectural concepts in over 95 of the most sought-after communities throughout Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.perryhomes.com



About Parkway Property Investments, LLC

Parkway is a privately owned, full-service real estate investment firm led by a team with a strong track record of investing in high-growth markets across the U.S. and across economic cycles. Parkway owns, operates, and manages institutional quality commercial office assets throughout the Sunbelt region. In addition, Parkway identifies and structures acquisitions and provides best-in-class property and asset management, leasing, accounting, and construction management services. Parkway currently operates and/or provides accounting services for approximately 26.5 million square feet of high-quality office properties located in attractive submarkets in California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, and Virginia.



About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management, and opportunistic endeavors for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

