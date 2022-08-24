WT Group Announces Joint Venture With Greenwich Energy Solutions

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WT Group, a diversified engineering, design and consulting firm with over 50 years of experience, and Greenwich Energy Solutions, one of the premier providers of independent energy solutions in the Northeast, are thrilled to announce a regional joint venture to provide clients in the Northeast with a comprehensive range of cost-effective energy solutions from education, assessment and engineering design to construction management and high-performance monitoring.

This joint venture will create a scalable footprint to provide single-source energy services that will help building owners and tenants upgrade their systems and capitalize on the need to view their buildings as opportunities to be more energy and carbon efficient and join the fight against climate change.

Cliff Schorer, a Founder of Greenwich Energy Solutions, acknowledges the rare opportunity to have a business that can have a financial impact while doing a good service for humanity, stating, "Our goal is to provide clients with a comprehensive, sole-source approach that mitigates the weighty burdens of managing the internal and external environment so vital to achieving business and societal goals. Selections of required sub-contractors and equipment suppliers will all be done in close consultation with clients and all selections will be totally agnostic."

WT Group and Greenwich Energy Solutions are fully-versed in government programs that will benefit clients financially and can provide clients with education, energy efficiency audits, retrofit project management, energy supply procurement and brokerage, strategic consulting for long-term management and technology assessments.

Stephen Hughes, President & COO of Greenwich Energy Solutions, added, "We're extremely excited about this venture. It will combine our talents in a way that is a force multiplier for delivering value to our clients and dramatically increasing the energy efficiency of their assets."

Troy Triphahn, President & CEO of WT Group, notes, "WT Group (WT) is thrilled to announce this joint venture with Greenwich Energy Solutions (GES). By combining GES' industry-leading renewable energy solutions and WT's depth of multi-discipline engineering capabilities, we will provide a one-of-a-kind comprehensive solution to our clients. Together, WT and GES will be a leader in reducing our clients' carbon footprint by offering a turnkey solution for your real estate to be more sustainable for generations to come."

ABOUT GREENWICH ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Greenwich Energy Solutions is one of the premier providers of independent energy solutions in the Northeast. The company is proud to work with top facility operators and stakeholders to add value, increase comfort and improve efficiency of their assets while ensuring regulatory compliance. GES is an independent energy efficiency partner that drives down operating costs for facility owners and operators and ensures compliance with the ever-changing landscape of new environmental and energy regulations. For more information about Greenwich Energy Solutions, visit www.greenwichenergysolutions.com or call 1-212-812-1479.

ABOUT WT GROUP

Headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, the WT Group is a diversified engineering, design and consulting firm delivering the expertise of over 170 skilled professionals serving clients in all 50 states. The firm's engineering solutions include Aquatic, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, OSP, Plumbing, Structural, Telecommunications, along with solutions in Land Surveying, Accessibility Consulting, Design and Program Management and Construction Management. For more information about WT Group, visit www.wtgroup.com or call 1-224-293-6333.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Nicole Ciesla, NiKnack Marketing, nicole@niknackmarketing.com

Stephen Hughes, Greenwich Energy Solutions, ges@greenwichenergysolutions.com

Related Images











Image 1: WT Group





WT Group logo

















Image 2: Greenwich Energy Solutions





Greenwich Energy Solutions Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment