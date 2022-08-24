Ray Summit, the Industry Event for Scalable AI, Unveils New Innovations in Ray and the Anyscale Platform; Features Speakers from Uber, IBM, OpenAI, Shopify, Dow and Numerous Global Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyscale , the company behind Ray open source, the universal compute framework for scaling any machine learning or Python workload, unveiled new innovations in Ray 2.0 and Anyscale’s managed Ray compute platform at the Ray Summit. Robert Nishihara, Anyscale CEO and co-founder and Ion Stoica, Anyscale Executive Chairman and co-founder, showcased new innovations that ease building and scaling AI applications. The Ray Summit is fast becoming the largest conference on scalable machine learning and scalable Python.



On Day 2 of the Ray Summit organizations across a range of industries will speak to the advantages of Ray and Anyscale’s platform and share business use cases that have advanced their AI initiatives. Example speakers and their usage of Ray include:

Uber : Ray as the unified compute platform for ML and deep learning applications.

: Ray as the unified compute platform for ML and deep learning applications. Shopify : Merlin, Shopify’s ML platform built on Ray, enables fast-iteration and scaling of distributed applications such as product categorization and recommendations.

: Merlin, Shopify’s ML platform built on Ray, enables fast-iteration and scaling of distributed applications such as product categorization and recommendations. Spotify : Spotify uses Ray for advanced applications that include personalizing content recommendations for home podcasts and personalizing Spotify Radio track sequencing.

: Spotify uses Ray for advanced applications that include personalizing content recommendations for home podcasts and personalizing Spotify Radio track sequencing. Qatar Computer Research Institute : Ray is powering reinforcement learning applications for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 including optimizing the flow of millions of fans, managing vehicle traffic, and modeling congestion scenarios.

: Ray is powering reinforcement learning applications for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 including optimizing the flow of millions of fans, managing vehicle traffic, and modeling congestion scenarios. Intel : Intel’s BigDL 2.0 makes it easy for developers to build end-to-end distributed AI applications on Ray and seamlessly scale AI pipelines.

: Intel’s BigDL 2.0 makes it easy for developers to build end-to-end distributed AI applications on Ray and seamlessly scale AI pipelines. Riot Games: Riot Games reinforcement learning platform built on Ray, drives key AI applications including game balancing, that ensures players and game elements are well balanced to enable player’s skills to shine.

“Hearing from Meta AI, Open AI, Lyft, Uber and Instacart on Day 1 of Ray Summit and how they’re addressing some of the most complex challenges in distributed computing at scale was incredibly inspiring and enriching,” said Robert Nishihara, CEO of Anyscale. “Day 2 promises to be just as energizing with world-renowned companies speaking to their use of Ray and the Anyscale platform for their cutting-edge AI initiatives.”

In addition, Ray Summit highlights new capabilities in Ray 2.0 and unveils the latest Anyscale platform in a live demonstration. Led by Anyscale co-founders Robert Nishihara and Ion Stoica, the demonstration of the Anyscale platform showcases the new Anyscale ML Workspace, enterprise-grade security, observability and monitoring, cost management, and a host of other new features.

Anyscale is a scalable, managed Ray compute platform that provides the easiest way to develop, deploy and manage Ray applications. It provides organizations a fully-managed enterprise-ready platform and a turnkey approach to building and scaling machine learning and Python workloads while accelerating time-to-market.

