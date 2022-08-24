Extensiv and BUKU Integration Combines Streamlined Shipping Customer Experience With Intelligent Omnichannel Distribution Platform

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensiv - delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management - today announced an integration with BUKU Ship, a leading provider in eCommerce shipping CX solutions for 3PLs and brands.

With this integration, Extensiv's 3PL customers will receive AI-driven shipping solutions to deliver amazing customer experiences, minimize errors, and turn shipping into a profit center. In addition, BUKU customers will be able to leverage Extensiv's industry-leading 3PL Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) to better serve customers, operate their warehouses more efficiently, and increase growth.

The integration is made possible through the recent launch of Extensiv Parcel API. Parcel API builds on Extensiv 3PL Warehouse Manager's Small Parcel Suite, a SaaS-based paperless warehouse efficiency solution for 3PLs offering ecommerce and omnichannel fulfillment. With the Small Parcel Suite, 3PL warehouses reduce packing time by 50% by offering order packing and packing from shelves.

The BUKU and Extensiv integration comes at a time when small parcel volume continues to rise. In 2021 roughly 2.14 billion people (27% of the world population) made online purchases, and that number is only projected to increase in 2022. As volumes continue to increase, so does the demand for enhanced small parcel shipping capabilities.

Benefits of the Extensiv/BUKU integration include:

Expanded shipping partners domestically and overseas: BUKU's shipping software provides access to hundreds of integrations across the ecommerce shipping supply chain ecosystem. In addition to USPS, DHL, UPS and FedEx, BUKU supports Landmark Global, OSM, Parcll, same-day carrier IndyShip and more. BUKU also has strategic alliances with international companies and customs authorities, offering international tax and duty estimation and IOSS filing for their customers.

BUKU's shipping software provides access to hundreds of integrations across the ecommerce shipping supply chain ecosystem. In addition to USPS, DHL, UPS and FedEx, BUKU supports Landmark Global, OSM, Parcll, same-day carrier IndyShip and more. BUKU also has strategic alliances with international companies and customs authorities, offering international tax and duty estimation and IOSS filing for their customers. High volume printing: BUKU enables high volume and batch printing. When combined with 3PL Warehouse Manager's small parcel suite, 3PLs can efficiently print batches of hundreds of shipping labels enabling teams to hit delivery SLAs.

BUKU enables high volume and batch printing. When combined with 3PL Warehouse Manager's small parcel suite, 3PLs can efficiently print batches of hundreds of shipping labels enabling teams to hit delivery SLAs. BUKU IntelliRate: BUKU uses cart psychology and dynamic rate shopping to display the lowest fully landed costs in the shopping cart at checkout, enabling brands to make more strategic decisions about shipping options and turn shipping into a profit center.

BUKU uses cart psychology and dynamic rate shopping to display the lowest fully landed costs in the shopping cart at checkout, enabling brands to make more strategic decisions about shipping options and turn shipping into a profit center. BUKU Dashboards: The BUKU team provides a strategic analysis of shipping & order data. BUKU provides live P&L dashboards for 3PLs to analyze all their shipments or a single store owner to gain valuable shipping insights to control costs, improve service, and focus investment to meet goals.

"We look forward to introducing our customers to Extensiv's unique intelligent distribution platform while helping Extensiv customers streamline the shipping experience - saving time, increasing customer loyalty, and protecting profit margins. Our joint warehousing and shipping CX expertise will allow mid-size 3PLs to take the next step in their evolution," said Ken Muir, CEO of BUKU. "The 3PL market is exploding and the increased demand requires new technology and approaches. Together, Extensiv and BUKU give 3PLs an unprecedented opportunity to expand their operations and profitability."

"We're thrilled to welcome BUKU to the Extensiv ecosystem. This space is rapidly evolving and it can be difficult for our customers to keep up with the latest transportation innovations," said Andy Lloyd, CEO of Extensiv. "It's our responsibility to keep up with those solutions. BUKU is a perfect example of that. The 3PL parcel shipping use case is a unique one and the BUKU team has a deep understanding of what a 3PL warehouse needs to be successful. Their expertise and technology will be a big boost for our mutual customers."

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), and inventory management (IMS) software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect.

About BUKU Ship

BUKU is the first complete software solution focused on the Shipping Customer Experience (CX). Our Checkout CX and Post-Purchase CX solutions increase shopping cart conversions and customer loyalty enabling our brands to increase their revenue and delight their customers every day. BUKU is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. To learn more, visit www.bukuship.com

