Verific’s Rick Carlson Appointed Advisory Board Member for the College of Computing at Illinois Institute of Technology

ALAMEDA, Calif. , Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) alumnus Rick Carlson (MATH ’70), vice president of sales for Verific Design Automation, a leading provider of SystemVerilog, Verilog, VHDL, and UPF Parser Platforms, has been elected to the College of Computing Board of Advisors.



Carlson graduated from Chicago’s comprehensive tech-focused university with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and was also a member of the Illinois Tech men’s basketball team. “I’m exceptionally proud to join the College of Computing’s Board of Advisors,” he says. “Illinois Tech and the College of Computing provide students of all backgrounds with the best-in-class computational and data science platform to excel in their respective fields.”



With more than 40 years of experience in the electronic design automation (EDA) industry, Carlson will help the College of Computing promote its collective power of difference to advance technology and progress for all. He will serve as an advocate to reinforce the college’s position as the leading creator of computational talent, knowledge and innovation for Chicago and beyond.



Carlson is a Lanza techVentures Investment Partner and an adviser to many EDA startups in his role as vice president of sales for Verific. He was one of the co-founders of the ESD Alliance (formerly the EDA Consortium), an industry trade association that is a SEMI Technology Community. While at Highland Software (now Flexera Software), Carlson helped launch FLEXlm, a software license manager intended for corporate environments to provide floating licenses to multiple computer software end users.



About Illinois Institute of Technology’s College of Computing

Illinois Tech created the College of Computing in 2020 as part of an effort to drive Chicago’s thriving tech ecosystem by educating a future diverse workforce that is rigorously trained in data and computation. Illinois Tech is home to the Midwest’s only Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence degree, and the numerous cybersecurity and intelligence pathways at Illinois Tech explore not only the deep foundations of fast-growing fields of computer science, but also emphasize societal ethics in developing this technology. The United States Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency have designated Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. The university’s Center for Cyber Security and Forensics Education (C2SAFE) is at the core of Illinois Tech’s designation. Additionally, the center is a member of the United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) Academic Alliance and North American Defense and Security Academic Alliance (NADSAA).



About Verific Design Automation

Verific Design Automation is the leading provider of SystemVerilog, Verilog, VHDL and UPF Parser Platforms that enable project groups to develop advanced electronic design automation (EDA) products quickly and cost effective worldwide. With offices in Alameda, Calif., and Kolkata, India, Verific has shipped more than 60,000 copies of its software used worldwide by the EDA and semiconductor industry since it was founded in 1999.



