Vituity Providing Emergency Medicine Services at Lower Umpqua Hospital

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vituity, a physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership, announced today they are providing emergency medicine services at the Lower Umpqua Hospital in Reedsport, Oregon. A Vituity team of locally based clinicians is integrating with many existing emergency medicine physicians and advanced providers from the hospital as part of their operations, which became effective on Aug. 1, 2022.

"Vituity is excited to bring our specialized services and patient-centric solutions to the communities of the Lower Umpqua Hospital District," said Wade Fox, DO, Regional Director, Vituity. "We are confident that our established track record of compassionate care delivery, tailored to the unique needs of the communities we serve, along with our culture of provider collaboration and leadership will benefit patients and their families."

For nearly 50 years, nationally renowned medical group Vituity has been developing best practices to ensure hospitals are able to care for patients effectively. As a democratic partnership owned equitably by its practicing physicians, Vituity's unique structure allows for an atmosphere of collaboration, transparency, and innovation.

Jennifer Green, Chief Nursing Officer at Lower Umpqua Hospital, is already seeing the positive impacts of Vituity's operations: "Since Vituity began its emergency medicine operations, we've experienced better levels of engagement between providers, the adoption of process standardization and quality metrics, and overall increased levels of accountability that have greatly enhanced the patient experience."

To learn more about Vituity, please visit https://www.vituity.com/services or email solutions@vituity.com.

About Vituity

For 50 years, Vituity has been raising the standard of care and transforming how, when, and where care is delivered. As a physician-owned and -led multispecialty partnership, our 5,000 doctors and clinicians care for nearly eight million patients annually across 450 practice locations and nine acute care specialties.

Vituity's patient focus and commitment to clinical excellence are the driving forces that place us at the heart of better care. Our front-line clinicians and business leaders develop healthcare solutions that improve outcomes for patients and hospitals. Our innovation hub, Inflect Health, identifies early-stage health-tech companies and facilitates a connection to physicians for testing, and our charitable foundation, Vituity Cares, extends our reach into communities that are most affected by healthcare disparities.

Vituity is driven to continually transform healthcare through our collective passion for patients. Learn more at www.vituity.com.

About Lower Umpqua Hospital District

Lower Umpqua Hospital District is a not-for-profit 20-bed Critical Access Hospital (CAH) located on the Central Oregon Coast.

As the full-service healthcare facility for coastal Douglas County, Lower Umpqua Hospital is proud to offer the full spectrum of modern health services with a comfortable, friendly, small-town ambiance. For more information, please visit https://www.lowerumpquahospital.org/.

To speak with someone from Vituity or Lower Umpqua Hospital about the partnership, please email Drea Garrison at Drea.garrison@vituity.com.

