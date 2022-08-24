SYNLawn® Carolina Relocates to New Headquarters

CATAWBA, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn Carolina (also known as Southeast Turf LLC), a family owned and operated business and the premier installer of SYNLawn® artificial landscape systems in the Carolinas, announced they've relocated their North Carolina headquarters from Mooresville to Catawba as a result of continued growth and expansion. The new, larger headquarters campus, located at 5890 East Bandys Cross Rd., covers 7.5 acres to allow the company to have their offices, warehouse and equipment in one location for improved operations and support of the entire team.

"When we started the business in 2011, customer service was our top priority and has remained our focus to this day, whi0ch has contributed to our company's growth and success," said Scott Marks, the owner of SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf. "If we work every day for our customers to earn their business, we must stand behind what we do. That is why we have the longest and unmatched installation warranty in the industry. A motivational quote we live by and share with all of our clients is 'You have to look good in order to be good. Get up every day, dress for success and go get it.'"

Over the past 11 years, SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf has installed approximately 4.5 million square feet of artificial turf for residential and commercial projects across the Carolinas. They're the only company in the Carolinas with Synthetic Turf Council (STC) Certification, which recognizes qualified landscape installers whose products and services come highly recommended by their customers. Unique projects have included coastal beachfront properties, lakefront homes, apartment buildings, rooftops in downtown Charlotte and Raleigh, luxury hotels, school playgrounds, shopping plazas and public parks. SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf is a certified GreensMaster™ installation provider, so they have the expertise to create custom putting greens for clients, which is one of their most popular types of installations. In addition to indoor and outdoor putting greens, SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf also offers installation services for product categories such as artificial green walls, landscaping, pet turf, playground, residential lawns and roofs, decks and patios.

Community engagement is important to SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf and they're proud of all of their local and regional partnerships including athletic sponsorships, turf donations and monetary donations to support events and fundraising efforts. For nearly five years, SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf has donated unused pieces of artificial turf from completed jobs to Living Waters Lutheran Church, a ministry that serves hundreds of families who reside on the Qualla Boundary that is home to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

"We value having a strong performing business like SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf as part of SYNLawn's extensive distributor network," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "Scott and his highly-skilled team do an excellent job providing residents of North and South Carolina with top quality installations using the greenest turf available on the market."

For more information about the services provided by SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf, visit www.carolinaartificiallawns.com or call 844-257-0900 for a free design consultation.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, offers the Greenest Turf on Earth. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients and consumer-conscious additives to meet customers' wide range of needs. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com.

