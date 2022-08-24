Adult Diapers Market to Hit Sales of $52.53 Billion By 2028 | 38.97 billion Adult Diapers Were Sold in 2021 | SkyQuest

Westford, USA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adult diapers are becoming increasingly popular, especially as the cost of care for those with dementia and physical disabilities continues to increase. In the United States, there is a growing demand for adult diapers, with sales increasing by 10% each year. As per SkyQuest market analysis, the US adult diapers market is expected to grow at a rate of 6% over the next five years. This demand is largely due to an aging population and caregiving responsibilities. There are a variety of reasons why adults may need to wear adult diapers, including incontinence, age, and childbirth. By the end of 2021, more than 150 million people were categorized in the age group of above 65 years and the number is expected to reach 426 million by 2050. This represents a huge growth potential for adult diapers market.

There are a number of different types of adult diapers available on the market, including disposable briefs, fitteds, and pads. According to the latest findings by SkyQuest, disposable briefs are the most common type of adult diapers, accounting for approximately 70% of sales. Fitted are more efficient than briefs because they distribute urine more uniformly and fit more snugly around the leg. Padless pads are also available, but they tend to be less effective than disposable briefs or fitted because they do not absorb urine as well.

Adult diapers can be expensive, ranging from $0.50 to $8 per pair. However, consumers may be able to save money by purchasing a package of several diapers instead of buying one large box.

SkyQuest has published report on global adult diapers market that covers a detailed market analysis, market forecast, top manufacturers of adult diapers, growth strategies of market participants, consumer behavior, factors influencing buying decisions of consumers, and supply chain analysis. This report would help you understand how the market is growing, what are they key market dynamics, how competitors are doing to survive intense competition, and what would be the market value and growth rate in the years to come.

SkyQuest Says 13.36 billion Adult Diapers were Sold in 2021 and is Projected to Increase to 16.30 Billion by 2028

As the number of people over the age of 50 continues to grow, so too does the demand for adult diapers. And with good reason; these diapers are not only more comfortable and effective than those for children, but they also often cost less. In fact, according to a report by SkyQuest, sales of adult diapers have increased 57% since 2010 and it accounted for around 38.97 billion units in 2021 across the global adult diapers market. Wherein, Japan held the largest market share. In 2020, the country produced around 8.7 billion units of adult diapers. In the last 10 years, the production volume in Japan has gone up by more than 49% as the geriatric population is growing in the country.

As per latest report published on global adult diapers market, Japan, China, and the US collectively sold over 13.36 billion units in 2021. This is a rise from the previous year when these countries sold over 12.8 billion units of adult diapers. Wherein, Japan held the largest share, followed by China, and the US. China stood second by selling over 4.6 billion units, which is followed by US by selling over 260 million units.

Adult diapers are an especially popular product in China and Japan due to their high demand for hygiene. In China, there are over 210 million people who use adult diapers, and in Japan there are over 33 million people who use adult diapers. Despite the higher consumer number in China, per head consumption is significantly lower than Japan. In fact, 80% patient in Japan use adult diapers and the number is significantly higher than babies. In the last 3 years Japan emerged as one of the fastest growing adult diapers markets, with growth rate of around 6.2% per annum, which is 2.5X higher than global average.

For detailed understanding about sales volume by country and age group and detailed understanding about major producers and their production capacity, sales volume, and market share,

Demand for Smart Adult Diapers is On the Move

There are now diapers that are specifically designed for adults and are known as "smart adult diapers". These diapers have sensors in them that monitor a person's liner level, bladder capacity, and more. This way, the diaper can adjust to the user's needs and ensure a comfortable and sustainable experience. As per SkyQuest market analysis, in 2021, smart adult diapers market generated sales value of around $649 million, and is projected to attain a market value of $2.6 billion by 2028. The demand for smart adult diaper is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% in the years to come.

One big benefit of these diapers is that they can be worn for extended periods of time without having to changing them, which can be helpful if consumers are on a long trip or want to avoid being constantly changing your diapers. In addition to this, it provides real-time updates to the app on phone. This allows the end-users to stay clean and dry, regardless of how much they drink or urinate.

However, higher cost of the smart adult diapers to hamper the market growth to some extent.

SkyQuest has published a report on adult diapers market it provides a detailed analysis of market in terms of number of unit sold, average cost of smart diapers, major producers, on-going innovation, launch of new and innovative adult diapers, government initiatives, and consumers demand and behavior analysis. The report would help the end-users in identifying growth opportunities, understanding market scenario, making changes in their product portfolio, among others.

Price Point Innovation and Use of Eco-Friendly Material is Trending in Global Adult Diapers Market

In recent years, there has been a movement towards more environmentally friendly products in the broader consumer market. It makes sense that this would spread to the adult diapers market as well- after all, diapers account for a large portion of waste related to human activities. Some brands are working on developing biodegradable diapers, while others are exploring new ways to make cloth diapers more sustainable.

Adult diapers continue to hit the market at an incredibly low price point. This has led to many brands introducing new and innovative products that are affordable for even the most modest budget.

For example, Allter, a producer of adult diaper, is using organic cotton and bamboo pulp in their diapers. These are not only more sustainable, but they also provide a better odor-control feature and bamboo pulp can absorb up to 70% more moisture than cotton. Another company is using cornstarch in their diapers. This material is known for being environmentally friendly and affordable.

In the past, many people in the global adult diapers market have shied away from using diapers that are made with eco-friendly materials because they were afraid, they wouldn’t perform as well as traditional diapers. However, this is no longer the case. Not only do eco-friendly diapers tend to outperform their traditional counterparts, but they are also much cheaper. In fact, some eco-friendly materials even cost less than traditional one. This means that eco-friendly diaper brands are becoming more accessible to consumers.

Report published by SkyQuest on adult diapers market covers current trends, market dynamics, segmental analysis, opportunities, challenges, competitive analysis, pricing analysis, among others.

Leading Players in Global Adult Diapers Market

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Ontex

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Domtar Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Hollister Incorporated

TZMO SA

