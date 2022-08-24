Softgel Capsule Market to Reach $12.97 billion by 2028 | Dietary Supplements to hold 30% Market Share Until 2028

Westford, USA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Softgel Capsule Market is growing at a significant rate as consumers seek natural and healthier options. Manufacturers are responding by developing smoother and more user-friendly capsules, which makes them more likely to be adopted by mainstream consumers. In addition to increasing popularity, some of the other benefits of softgel capsules include:

- Reduced environmental impact: Softgel capsules are made of natural ingredients, which means they require less processing and produce fewer emissions.

- Enhanced absorption: The soft texture of the capsule facilitates absorption into the body, which leads to better results.

- Increased satisfaction: Consumers who have tried softgel capsules find them to be more satisfying than traditional pills or capsules because they don't feel bloated or sick after taking them.

As the global Softgel Capsule Market grows, manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) to create even smoother and more user-friendly products that can appeal to a wider audience. Some of the biggest names in drug manufacturing are now turning their attention to softgel capsules as a way to increase sales. By simplifying medication delivery, softgel capsules could have a huge impact on how people take their medications. In fact, demand for these capsules is growing at such a fast pace that some companies are investing in new production facilities specifically designed for this purpose.

SkyQuest has studied the global softgel capsule market and have published a report. The report comprises market analysis, market forecast, growth strategies of market participants, value chain analysis, pricing analysis, competitive landscape, and segmental understanding by value and volume, among others.

Vitamins and Nutritional Supplements to Hold 30% Share of Global Softgel Capsule Market By 2028

Global Softgel Capsule Market for vitamins and nutritional supplements is projected to grow by 9.3% until 2028, according to a report by SkyQuest. As of 2021, the global dietary supplement market is valued at $152 billion and is expected to increase to $292.63 billion by 2028. In addition, the growth of this market is attributed to the increasing awareness about the importance of health and well-being among people. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is another factor that will help drive the market growth in softgel capsule form.

In 2021, global consumption of dietary supplements in the global Softgel Capsule Market was estimated to be 353 million tons. his represents a growth of about 5% from the previous year. This huge quality represents around 30% of global softgel capsule consumption for packaging. The main countries consuming the most supplements are the United States (44%), Japan (33%) and Germany (26%). The top five dietary supplement categories consumed were iron, calcium, vitamins A, D, and E, multivitamins and minerals.

Growth of the global dietary supplement market is mainly attributed to the increase in age population and growing popularity of functional foods. Various diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are being treated using dietary supplements which are believed to promote overall health and well-being. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the various benefits of dietary supplements is also contributing to the growth of the global market as they are majorly being used for packaging of the dietary supplements.

A recent study by SkyQuest on Softgel Capsule Market found that nearly one-third of adults in developed countries are obese, and this number is expected to continue rising over the next few years. As a result, many people are looking for ways to improve their fitness and overall health.

Supplement capsule manufacturers are capitalizing on this growing trend by marketing their products as healthier alternatives to traditional weight-loss medications such as diet pills and surgery. Many of these capsules contain ingredients such as probiotics or prebiotics, which have been shown to help promote better gut health and reduce inflammation.

SkyQuest has analyzed the global Softgel Capsule Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the softgel capsules demand as per application, market share, and consumption. It also provides deeper insights on top players available in the market, their competitive landscape, market share analysis, and marketing strategies. This will help the market players in getting answers to various questions such as how the market is growing, what is future market potential, what competitors are doing, what are their strength and weaknesses, where does the opportunity lies, and what are the revenue pockets that they can target, among others.

Prominent Players in Global Softgel Capsule Market

Catalent Inc. (US)

EuroCaps Ltd. (UK)

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. (IND)

Aenova Group (DE)

Nature’s Bounty Co. (US)

Procaps S.A. (CO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Captek Softgel International Inc. (US)

Lonza Group (CH)

International Vitamin Corporation (US)

Strides Pharma Science ltd. (IND)

