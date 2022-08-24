True Captive Insurance Selects Walmart Health Virtual Care for New Virtual-first Employee Health Plan

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Captive Insurance announces the launch of myTrueMD™, a new health plan for employers. The myTrueMD™ health plan is designed to be a virtual-first plan that offers unlimited virtual primary, urgent and behavioral healthcare to self-funded employer groups. Walmart Health Virtual Care will serve as a key component of the myTrueMD™ health plan, complemented by access to a high-quality provider network, member concierge, and simple digital platform that ensures convenient access to high quality member care, anytime, anywhere at low to no cost.

True Captive Insurance selected Walmart Health Virtual Care following an extensive review of telehealth providers. Walmart Health Virtual Care, formerly MeMD, offers an exceptional customer experience and long-standing commitment to whole-person care, including women’s health, men’s health, talk therapy, teen therapy and psychiatry.

“By offering this unlimited virtual healthcare program, we are providing access to quality, convenient, personal healthcare to meet our members wherever they are on their healthcare journey,” said David Voorhees, founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Captive Insurance. “With no to low member copays, our program removes cost barriers to care and encourages our members to be proactive with their care and overall health and mental well-being.”

Self-insured groups selecting the myTrueMD™ health plan with Walmart Health Virtual Care and other True Captive Powerful Partnerships™ solutions can connect every employee to best-in-class streamlined care, while strengthening the employer group’s bottom line.

Walmart Health Virtual Care is one important component of the myTrueMD™ health plan that drives down overall healthcare costs, saving self-funded employer groups money through claims avoidance, which is just one of the many mechanisms True Captive Insurance has in place to reduce costs to the employer and improve the health and wellness of its health plan members. “It is the perfect complement to our mission to provide healthcare that is personal and insurance that isn’t complicated,” Voorhees said.

About True Captive Insurance

True Captive Insurance is a medical stop-loss captive for self-funded employer groups. True Captive financially invests in each member employer group through its True Funded™ captive program and takes a white-glove approach to health plan management and the member experience. True Captive Insurance’s program offers long-term stability and control over employee health plan expenses for self-funded employer groups of all sizes. For more information, visit TrueCaptive.com.