The Rising Demand For 3D CAD Software From The Automotive Industry Is Driving The 3D CAD Software Market As Per The Business Research Company's 3D CAD Software Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the 3D CAD software market, the increasing demand from the growing automotive industry is expected to drive the 3D CAD software market in the forecast period. CAD technology is applied in various ways during automotive engineering and designing. It helps in prototyping and offers increased accuracy to reform work processes and to further develop their item plans for business development. In 2021, electric car sales doubled to 6.6 million from 3 million in 2020. Also, the manufacturing of cars in India grew to 30.82 lakh units in 2021, compared to 24.33 lakh units in 2020. Hence, the increasing demand for 3D CAD in the automotive manufacturing industry is expected to drive the market.



The global 3D CAD software market share is expected to grow from $9.37 billion in 2021 to $10.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The global 3D CAD software market growth is expected to reach $13.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Rapid technological advancements are shaping the 3D CAD software market. Technological advancements in 3D CAD software refer to an ability to improve the standard of work by altering the production process with the use of technology to make the process of production efficient, better, and faster. For instance, in March 2022, Autodesk, an American multinational software corporation, unveiled AutoCAD 2023, which will help designers experience better insights, collaboration, and automation of various processes while creating 3D models and designs. The new software allows us to automatically import feedback into drawings, reducing the risk of errors and saving time.

Major players in the 3D CAD software market are Oracle Corporation, Bricsys NV, Autodesk Inc., CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens PLM Software Inc., ZWSOFT Co. Ltd. Incorporated, Dassault Systèmes, Bentley Systems Inc., Graphisoft SE, Schott Systeme GmbH, SolidWorks Corp., 3D Systems Inc., IronCAD LLC., Trimble Inc., Intergraph Corporation and Graebert GmbH.

The global 3D CAD software market is segmented by deployment outlook into cloud, on-premise; by enterprise size into small business, midsize enterprise, large enterprise; by application into automotive, architecture, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, media and entertainment, engineering, others.

North America was the largest region in the 3D CAD software market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global 3D CAD software market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global 3D CAD software industry analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

