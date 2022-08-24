Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Sara Schuttloffel

sschuttloffel@impact-net.org

(202) 383-4885

Iron Worker Apprentices Test Their Mettle in Outstanding Apprentice Competition

Outstanding Apprentice Competition Tests the Next Generation of Ironworkers

Who:

The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers will hold the 2022 Outstanding Ironworker Apprenticeship Competition at the Iron Workers Local 24 Training Center in Denver, September 21-24, 2022. Ironworker apprentices from all over the U.S. and Canada will converge in Denver to put their mettle to the test. Although the event begins on September 21st, the public apprenticeship competition will be held on September 24th. This biennial apprentice competition is a great industry networking opportunity for the business community in the Denver Metropolitan Area.

What:

The apprentice competition including rigging, rod tying, welding and the famous column climb will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8:00a.m. Mountain Time followed by lunch for all attendees and an award reception and dinner at Hilton Denver City Center. Don’t miss this opportunity to see them in action!

When:

Apprentice competition:

September 24, 2022

8:00a.m. to 12:00p.m.

Agenda

8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m. Outstanding Apprentice Competition

12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m. Lunch for all attendees at Iron Workers Local 24

6:00 p.m. - Awards reception and dinner at Hilton Denver City Center

Where:

Iron Workers Local 24 Apprenticeship Training Center

5575 Tejon Street

Denver, CO 80221

Contact Sara Schuttloffel at sschuttloffel@impact-net.org or (202) 383-4885 for all media inquiries.

###

The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers or the Iron Workers (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in shops. Its mission is to improve the working conditions of its members while promoting constructive relationships with their employers to increase work opportunities.