English French

Nanterre, 24 August 2022

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2022

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

July YTD at the end of July (7 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Autoroutes -0.1% +6.1% +14.0% +2.9% Light vehicles +0.2% +7.8% +16.2% +2.6% Heavy vehicles -2.9% -6.3% +3.2% +4.4%

VINCI Autoroutes traffic, all vehicles combined, remains at a buoyant level.

The calendar effect in July 2022 compared to July 2019 benefited light vehicle traffic, which was particularly dynamic despite the increase in fuel prices. Conversely, this effect was unfavourable for heavy vehicle traffic, even though the underlying trend remains well oriented.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports x2.1 -22.5% x2.9 -33.5% Portugal (ANA) x2.2 -1.9% x3.8 -11% United-Kingdom x5.7 -19% x11 -36% Japan (Kansai Airports) +87% -57% +97% -66% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) x2.2 -24% x2.5 -30% France +39% -24% x2.7 -30% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x15 -75% x6.0 -87% United States of America +8.2% -6.9% +65% -7.5% Brazil2 +14% -11% +44% -8.2% Serbia +33% -3.0% +96% -15% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +14% +11% +40% +1.1% Costa Rica +28% +33% x2.1 +11%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period. The traffic of Skavsta airport (Sweden) has been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

2 Traffic including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network at the beginning of 2022.

The recovery in passenger traffic continued in July in almost all airports of the network.

The trend of a traffic climbing back close to 2019 levels was confirmed at several airports, notably in Portugal, Serbia and the Americas.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports +49.8% -15.7% +85.5% -22.2% Portugal (ANA) +49% -2.8% x2.3 -8.5% United-Kingdom x3.6 -15% x6.4 -30% Japan (Kansai Airports) +47% -29% +47% -35% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +61% -25% +86% -28% France +10% -31% +80% -32% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.8 -73% x2.1 -81% United States of America +15% -3.3% +39% -2.6% Brazil4 +25% +21% +32% +22% Serbia +15% -2.8% +46% -11% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +6.3% -3.2% +16% -4.2% Costa Rica +11% +24% +44% +19%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period. The ATM of Skavsta airport (Sweden) have been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

4 ATM including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network at the beginning of 2022.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com



This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.





PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment