Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement

No. 25/2022

24 August 2022

Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

Danske Bank A/S has today informed the Company, that Danske Bank A/S directly (0.45%) and indirectly (3.51%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab and Danske Fund Luxembourg – Capital LUX in aggregate holds 1,981,087 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK1 corresponding to 3.96% of the total share capital and directly (0.45%) and indirectly (5.64%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select, Kapitalforeningen Danske Invest Institutional and Danske Fund Luxembourg LUX – Capital LUX controls 3,043,877 voting rights corresponding to 6.09% of the total voting rights in the Company.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO

Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel

+45 51 19 32 24

+45 24 91 75 33

