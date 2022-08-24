Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement
No. 25/2022
24 August 2022
Major shareholder announcement
Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.
Danske Bank A/S has today informed the Company, that Danske Bank A/S directly (0.45%) and indirectly (3.51%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab and Danske Fund Luxembourg – Capital LUX in aggregate holds 1,981,087 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK1 corresponding to 3.96% of the total share capital and directly (0.45%) and indirectly (5.64%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select, Kapitalforeningen Danske Invest Institutional and Danske Fund Luxembourg LUX – Capital LUX controls 3,043,877 voting rights corresponding to 6.09% of the total voting rights in the Company.
For further information, please see the attached notification form.
